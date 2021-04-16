Medical Cannabis Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The Global Medical Cannabis Market report offers a complete assessment of the market size, share, revenue generation, and overview of the business sphere to provide accurate projections for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report also offers extensive coverage of the current competitive scenario along with information about the individual standings of the leading companies and their strategic business decisions. The report covers the market scenario of the Medical Cannabis industry on both regional and global levels.

A rise in the geriatric population is also fueling the market demand as older people are more susceptible to illness and experience a high level of pain. Research and development activities, clinical trials, and commercialization of the product will foster market demand. The market is deterred by certain side-effect incurred by the patients, such as fatigue, dizziness, constipation, and a problem in speech. Moreover, the problem of undertaking medical cannabis and a lack of data safety will hinder the demand for medical cannabis.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the current market scenario, supply and demand scenario, sales network, and production capacity. It also offers insights into the capacity, production and consumption rate, sales, gross revenue, import/export, pricing analysis, profit margins, and cost volatility. The study provides the reader with extensive coverage of all the relevant market aspects such as driving factors, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and other key influencing elements.

Key Highlights From The Report

The oil product type is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.5% due to the high demand for hemp oil among healthcare workers for clinical purposes. CBD oil can reduce depression and anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and also relieves pain.

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. This is expected to propel the demand for the market in the coming years.

Patients who are prescribed medical cannabis prefer to buy it from a legal source to abide by the regulations, which will propel the demand for the dispensaries segment.

North America held the largest market share of 31.1% in 2019, as the product is commonly used to treat patients. Countries in the region are promoting derivatives such as resins, tinctures, oil, and vaporizers among the youth, who are the primary consumers.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Cannabis Market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil Buds Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Anorexia Seizures Muscle Spasm Cancer Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Intravenous Inhalation Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dispensaries Online



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Medical Cannabis market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Medical Cannabis industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Medical Cannabis industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Medical Cannabis market.

