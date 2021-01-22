Medical Cannabis Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, Canopy Growth Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The Global Medical Cannabis Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Cannabis market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Medical Cannabis data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Medical Cannabis market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.82% during 2019 – 2024.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Medical Cannabis Market: Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, Canopy Growth Corp(Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Aurora Cannabis Inc (Canada), Aphria Inc (Canada), MedReLeaf Corp, Medical Marijuana, INC, Insys Therapeutics Inc, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc and Others.

Cannabis Indica has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years as cannabis is being legalized in most of the nations with multi-application in various industries such as Food and Beverage, Paper, Textile, Healthcare, Skin and Beauty Products among others.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical cannabis market in 2019. Key factors driving robust growth rate in North America region include escalating production of cannabis, with government legalizing cannabis in most of the states of US clubbed with presence of major global cannabis leaders in Canada, has been anticipated to infuse positive growth in the region during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

By Production Type – Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Other.

By Application – Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others

By Consumption Patters – Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Others.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2024 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Thailand, Australia, Uruguay, Turkey.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

