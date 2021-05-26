Medical Cannabis Market 2021-2028 Financial Insights Business Growth Strategies with Top Key Players: MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Upstate Elevator Supply Co

The latest report on Medical Cannabis Market report emphasizes on key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Medical Cannabis market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report of market offers complete information related to market growth, demand, opportunities and research updates in the global Medical Cannabis Market. The market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies.

The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 67,354.01 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Tilray

Elixinol Global Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Extractas

Peace Naturals Project Inc

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)

Vermont Hemp Health

Discover Health LLC

ENDOCA

Pacific roots

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Harmony, Pure Ratios

MARY’s nutritionals

Bioactive Solutions, Inc

Upstate Elevator Supply Co

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

EcoGen Biosciences

Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited)

Apothecanna

Zenabis Global Ltd

Cresco Labs

IDT Australia

MEDIFARM

Greenwich Biosciences, Inc

MediPharm Labs Inc

THC Global Group Limited

Seed Cellar

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

Seeds For Me

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

Crop King Seeds

BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others)

By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD)

By Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

Medical Cannabis market report is very indispensable in many ways for business growth by following a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, the finest Medical Cannabis market research report is framed with the expert team. This global market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands. In addition, competitor analysis is carried out very well in this market report which takes into account vital aspects about the key players in the market such as strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and market.

Years considered for these Medical Cannabis Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Medical Cannabis Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global Medical Cannabis market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

