Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Report 2021, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global medical billing outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

Medical billing outsourcing, also known as revenue cycle management (RCM), is a process that aids in managing revenue, increasing the cash flow, and reducing the cost of equipment, software, staff size and employee expenses. It also provides a wide range of services, such as end-to-end patient access, digital order management, central scheduling, pre-registration, patient registration quality assurance, demographic and insurance verification, pre-certification and authorization, medical necessity checking, financial counseling with propensity-to-pay and patient liability estimation. As a result, its demand is rising across the globe.

A significant rise in the number of patients has resulted in increasing medical processes, such as records of patient check-in and insurance eligibility. This is catalyzing the demand for managing high-volume transactions worldwide. Moreover, as medical billing outsourcing assists various clinics and hospitals in efficiently managing the patient and billings records, reducing the cost and ensuring effective handling of in-house billing functions, its demand is escalating around the world. Furthermore, several key vendors are offering RCM with electronic medical records (EMR) for improved patient outcomes, which in turn is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

In-House

Outsourced

Breakup by Service:

Front End

Middle End

Back End

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accretive Health, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, EClinicalWorks, Experian Information Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Genpact, HCL Technologies, Kareo, McKesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, R1 RCM Inc., Ltd.

