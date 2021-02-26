Medical Beds Market Is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2027| Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp

Global medical beds market, based on the usage is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and others. In 2018, the acute care segment held the largest share of the market, by usage. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population. Moreover, the long-term care medical beds segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of nursing homes.

The medical beds market accounted to US$ 3.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027.

Key factors driving the medical beds market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and technological advancements in medical devices. However, factors such as, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds may restrict the market growth in near future.

Medical Beds Market Emerging Players:

Stryker, Famed Żywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, Gendron Inc. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2017, LINET has planned to launch its new hospital bed product, Eleganza 5, in Brussels at the international congress ISICEM 2017. The new bed provide the better comfort and safety to the patient in order to get quicker recovery from the illness.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Medical Beds from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Medical Beds by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Medical Beds in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical beds industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

August 2018: Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker’s iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall.

June 2018: Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada.

September 2017: Paramount Beds have opened new factory in Querétaro, México. They have planned to manufacture medical beds and other accessories at the new facility.

MEDICAL BEDS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Usage Acute Care Long-Term Care Psychiatric & Bariatric Care Other Usage

By Type Manual Beds Semi-Electric Beds Electric Beds

By Application Intensive Care Non-Intensive Care

By End User Hospitals Elderly Care Facilities Nursing Home Home Care Settings



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Medical Beds Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Medical Beds Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Medical Beds Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Medical Beds Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Medical Beds Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

