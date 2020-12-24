Medical Beds Market Global Trend, Opportunities Forecast To 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Medical Beds Market- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Usage, Type, Application, End User and Geography”, the global medical beds market is expected to reach US$ 5,710.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,431.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical beds market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002303/

Global medical beds market, based on the usage is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and others. In 2018, the acute care segment held the largest share of the market, by usage. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population. Moreover, the long-term care medical beds segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of nursing homes.

The report segments the global medical beds market as follows:

Global Medical Beds Market – By Usage

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Psychiatric & Bariatric Care

Other Usage

Global Medical Beds Market – By Type

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

Global Medical Beds Market – By Application

Intensive Care

Non-Intensive Care

Global Medical Beds Market – By End User

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Nursing Home

Home Care Settings

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, South-East Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002303/

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the medical beds market to grow during the forecast period.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com