Medical Automation Technologies Market Anticipated to Reach Maximum Revenue and Demand through 2020-2028 with Acrobot Company Ltd., Awarepoint Corp., Clearcount Medical Solutions, Inc.,Ekahau Inc., Ge Healthcare, eScreen Inc. , iCad INC.,Intuitive Surgical

Venture capitalists are investing in the market to boost the development of medical automation, which is a key driver for the market. For example, Google started a healthcare company, Calio, and is now developing smart contact lens for monitoring diabetes. However, companies have to go through stringent approval procedures to launch products or services which is a restraint for the growth of the market. U.S. FDA has been criticized in the past for over regulation and delay in product launches. Another challenge for companies in the market is to overcome the 2.3% excise tax burden on medical devices. Most of the companies are opposed to this tax and are demanding to repeal it.

The global Medical Automation Technologies Market provides various automated services in health monitoring, prescriptions, therapeutics etc. The global medical technologies market revenue stood at $300 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of +7% by 2028.

Report Consultant proclaims a new addition of analytical data titled as, Medical Automation Technologies market to its extensive repository, which helps to make informative decisions in the businesses. This research report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It covers the different aspects of the businesses which are beneficial for driving or restraining the growth of the market.

Top Key Players:

Acrobot Company Ltd., Awarepoint Corp., Clearcount Medical Solutions, Inc.,Ekahau Inc., Ge Healthcare, eScreen Inc. , iCad INC.,Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Quiqmeds, Inc., t+ Medical Americas and U-Systems, Inc.

GLOBAL MARKET, BY AUTOMATED HEALTH ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING

Automated home monitoring and telemetry

Telehealth kiosks

Automated eye examination devices

Automated drug testing

Wearable monitors

GLOBAL MARKET, BY AUTOMATED IMAGING AND IMAGE ANALYSIS

Automated radiography and fluoroscopy

Automated whole-breast ultrasound

Computer-aided detection

Automated microscopy

Automated skin cancer detection

Endoscopic capsules

GLOBAL MARKET, BY AUTOMATED PRESCRIPTION FORMULATION AND DISPENSING

Packaging machines

Intravenous compounders

Dispensing machines

GLOBAL MARKET, BY AUTOMATED THERAPEUTIC (NONSURGICAL) PROCEDURES

Automated defibrillators

Portable Automated Defibrillators

Wearable Defibrillators

Implantable Defibrillators

Automated medication delivery systems

Implantable Drug Pumps

Wearable Drug Pumps

GLOBAL MARKET, BY MEDICAL ROBOTICS AND COMPUTER-ASSISTED SURGICAL DEVICES

Surgical planners and simulators

Surgical navigation systems

Imaging Technologies

Tracking Technologies

Display Technologies

Surgical robots

Robotically Assisted Micro-manipulation

Steady-hand Systems

Robotic “Wrists” and Other Dexterity Enhancements

Pre-programmed Robots

Constraint Robots

Voice Control

Intelligent operating rooms and related equipment

Data Routing

User Interface

Open System Architectures

GLOBAL MARKET, BY AUTOMATED LABORATORY TESTING AND ANALYSIS

Central Laboratory Systems

Point-of-care Testing Systems

GLOBAL MARKET, BY AUTOMATED HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS, RESOURCE AND PERSONNEL TRACKING

Automated hospital pickup and delivery

Pneumatic Tubes

Automated Guided Vehicles

Hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems

Active RFID

Wi-Fi

Hybrid Systems

Sensor Tags

Real-time Location Systems

Geographically, the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market has been scrutinized across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on different business perspectives. On the basis of geographies, different attributes of top enterprises are also mentioned in the report. Report Consultant take pride in providing analytical report worldwide for notable business decisions.

It is estimated that the global Medical Automation Technologies Market will expand at an impressive pace in the next few years. A number of factors are considered to be of utmost importance in bringing about this change, including technological advancements in the field of renewable power production and battery storage. In the past few years, the costs of solar panels have fallen by nearly 80% and more economical and efficient products are being introduced in the global market every passing day.

The global data has been observed through industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques. This informative data has been gathered through reliable sources such as press releases, websites, interviews, and statistical surveys.

