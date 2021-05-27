Medical Automation Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2021-2028

This latest Medical Automation Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research covers the current market drivers, effective competition strategies and valuable information. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The Medical Automation market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Medical Automation market performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. The leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are also thoroughly analyzed. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions.

Global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 93,734.64 million by 2028 from USD 44,864.14 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing number of surgical procedures and pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Brainlab AG

eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott)

QMeds Inc

HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

SP Automation & Robotics

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Asteres Inc

ARxIUM

MedAvail Technologies, Inc

Stereotaxis, Inc

Parata Systems, LLC

3M

Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Stryker

Cardinal Health

Omnicell, Inc

STANLEY Healthcare

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher)

McKesson Corporation

BD

Baxter

iCAD Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Medical Automation Market Segmentation:

By Component (Equipment, Software, Services)

By Type (Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing, Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring, Automated Imaging and Image Analysis, Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Tracking, Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures and Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis)

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales and Others)

Medical Automation Market report lists and studies the leading competitors, as well as provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. Moreover, it presents granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. In this report, the market is segmented according to type, application, end users, and region. Also, each segment and sub-segment is studied carefully to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Medical Automation market.

Global Medical Automation Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of component, the medical automation market is segmented into equipment, software and services. In 2021, equipment segment is expected to dominate due to growing number of hospitals, which are significantly affecting on further growing demand of equipment.

On the basis of type, the medical automation market is segmented into automated prescription formulation and dispensing, automated health assessment and monitoring, automated imaging and image analysis, automated healthcare logistics, resource and personnel tracking, medical robotics and computer-assisted surgical devices, automated therapeutic (nonsurgical) procedures and automated laboratory testing and analysis. In 2021, automated therapeutic (nonsurgical) procedures segment is dominating because of the rising number of diabetics as well as cardiac patients requiring automated therapeutic devices such as insulin pumps and defibrillators for their treatment.

On the basis of application, the medical automation market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation, medical logistics & training and others. In 2021, therapeutics segment is dominating because of the increased demand of therapeutics interventions due to the surging cases of chronic diseases and advancement in technologies.

On the basis of connectivity, the medical automation market is segmented into wired and wireless. In 2021, wired segment is expected to dominate because of the availability of broad product range in the segment.

On the basis of end user, the medical automation market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic center, pharmacies, research labs & institutes, homecare, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and others. In 2021, hospitals segment is dominating as it is the prime location visited by patients for diagnosis and treatment of any chronic disease or emergency case.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical automation market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, online sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Automation Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global medical automation market are Brainlab AG, eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott), QMeds Inc., HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., SP Automation & Robotics, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Asteres Inc., ARxIUM, MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Parata Systems, LLC, 3M, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher), McKesson Corporation, BD, Baxter, iCAD Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical Automation Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

