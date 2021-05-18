Medical Automation Market, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027 By Component, Service Model, Organization Size, End Use, Company & Region – Medtronic, Stryker, Cardinal Health

The latest report on Medical Automation market report emphasizes on key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Medical Automation market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report of market offers complete information related to market growth, demand, opportunities and research updates in the global Medical Automation Market. The market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies.

Global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 93,734.64 million by 2028 from USD 44,864.14 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing number of surgical procedures and pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know The Impact Of COVID-19 On This Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Brainlab AG

eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott)

QMeds Inc

HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

SP Automation & Robotics

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Asteres Inc

ARxIUM

MedAvail Technologies, Inc

Stereotaxis, Inc

Parata Systems, LLC

3M

Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Stryker

Cardinal Health

Omnicell, Inc

STANLEY Healthcare

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher)

McKesson Corporation

BD

Baxter

iCAD Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Component (Equipment, Software, Services)

By Type (Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing, Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring, Automated Imaging and Image Analysis, Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Tracking, Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures and Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis)

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales and Others)

Medical Automation market report is very indispensable in many ways for business growth by following a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, the finest Medical Automation market research report is framed with the expert team. This global market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands. In addition, competitor analysis is carried out very well in this market report which takes into account vital aspects about the key players in the market such as strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and market. Every possible effort has been taken while researching and analysing information to prepare Medical Automation market report. The purpose of this report is to describe the upcoming market trends and earnings forecasts in the global Medical Automation market for the next five years.

Years considered for these Medical Automation Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Medical Automation Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market

TOC of Global Medical Automation Market:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical Automation Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Medical Automation market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging market. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Medical Automation Market.

Market Growth: The growth factors of the market are discussed where the different users of the market are described in detail.

Market Segmentation: Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application, etc and custom research can be added.

Appendix: The final of the report contains conclusion part where the industrial experts opinions are included.

Global Medical Automation Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of component, the medical automation market is segmented into equipment, software and services. In 2021, equipment segment is expected to dominate due to growing number of hospitals, which are significantly affecting on further growing demand of equipment.

On the basis of type, the medical automation market is segmented into automated prescription formulation and dispensing, automated health assessment and monitoring, automated imaging and image analysis, automated healthcare logistics, resource and personnel tracking, medical robotics and computer-assisted surgical devices, automated therapeutic (nonsurgical) procedures and automated laboratory testing and analysis. In 2021, automated therapeutic (nonsurgical) procedures segment is dominating because of the rising number of diabetics as well as cardiac patients requiring automated therapeutic devices such as insulin pumps and defibrillators for their treatment.

On the basis of application, the medical automation market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation, medical logistics & training and others. In 2021, therapeutics segment is dominating because of the increased demand of therapeutics interventions due to the surging cases of chronic diseases and advancement in technologies.

On the basis of connectivity, the medical automation market is segmented into wired and wireless. In 2021, wired segment is expected to dominate because of the availability of broad product range in the segment.

On the basis of end user, the medical automation market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic center, pharmacies, research labs & institutes, homecare, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and others. In 2021, hospitals segment is dominating as it is the prime location visited by patients for diagnosis and treatment of any chronic disease or emergency case.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical automation market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, online sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Automation Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global medical automation market are Brainlab AG, eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott), QMeds Inc., HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., SP Automation & Robotics, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Asteres Inc., ARxIUM, MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Parata Systems, LLC, 3M, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher), McKesson Corporation, BD, Baxter, iCAD Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical Automation Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global Medical Automation market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Enquire for customization Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-automation-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the complete insights into current industry trends, growth drivers, trend forecast about Medical Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a Medical Automation market share with the latest analysis of market share, challenges growth drivers, and investment opportunities?

Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which Market Segmentation up to three or four level provided in the report?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Automation market may face in future?

Which are the profiles of the key industry players across each regional market, their growth strategies, market shares, and product portfolios?

Which are the Patent estimation, including coverage of the current state of technology, newly issued patents and new patent applications?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Automation market?

What are extensive research information on major drivers and current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the market?

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East or Southeast Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com