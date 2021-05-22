Medical AI Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
Medical AI Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd
Medical AI market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical AI in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical AI Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Medical AI market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Medical AI companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Download PDF Sample of Medical AI Market report @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/163350
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical AI Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Medical AI Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
AI-Integrated Hardware
Software
Services
China Medical AI Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Medical AI Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Medical Imaging and Diagnosis
Data Management
Telemedicine
Remote Monitoring and Lifestyle Management
Robot-Assisted Surgery
Drug Discover and Clinical Trials
Virtual Assistance
Others
Global Medical AI Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Medical AI Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Customization available as per requirements Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/163350
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical AI Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical AI Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Activ Surgical, Inc.
Atomwise, Inc.
Babylon Health
BenevolentAI
Butterfly Network, Inc.
Freenome
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nvidia Corporation
Olive
Siemens Healthineers AG
Viz.ai, Inc.
Zebra Medical Vision Ltd
To Check Discount @ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/163350
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Medical AI Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
</s
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Medical AI Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Medical AI Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Medical AI Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Medical AI in Global Market
Table 5. Top Medical AI Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Medical AI Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Medical AI Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Medical AI Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Medical AI Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical AI Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Medical AI Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Medical AI Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Medical AI Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Medical AI Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Medical AI Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Medical AI Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Medical AI Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
continued…
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
sales@themarketinsights.com
”