Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027 – Theinsightpartners.com | ICON PLC, IQVIA Inc, Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec, SGS SA, PPD Inc, PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Indegene, Excelya, UDG Healthcare plc.

The medical affairs outsourcing market was valued at US$ 1,415.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,287.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical affairs are playing a vital role in current pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies. Moreover, these services are witnessing an expansion in both earlier (pre-production) as well as later stages (post-production) of medical products. Medical affairs outsourcing services helps the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) companies with flexible and scalable solutions that help them utilize strategic management, resource components, and healthcare personnel resources.

The medical affairs outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of services, application, and region. The market, based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the medical affairs outsourcing market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes the impact of the COVID–19 pandemic on the market across all the regions. It is estimated that the market is likely to grow at a slower rate in the coming years due to the lockdown situations in various countries that have restricted the supply chain of different nonessential medical products. However, it also has had a positive impact on the bio/pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, wherein the demand for R&D activity is increasing leading to a rise in medical affairs assistance. This rising demand has caused various CROs to focus on their outsourcing and other operations.

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

ICON PLC, IQVIA Inc, Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec, SGS SA, PPD Inc, PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Indegene, Excelya, UDG Healthcare plc.

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Medical Affairs Outsourcing market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Medical Affairs Outsourcing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Landscape

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – Key Market Dynamics

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – Global Market Analysis

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

