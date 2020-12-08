Medical Aesthetics Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Medical Aesthetics Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Medical Aesthetics Market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market.

Global medical aesthetics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Aesthetics devices are an innovative advancement, providing a solution to patients which deal with the ingenuity of creating beauty. The medical aesthetics devices is a growing market owing to its benefits such as maintaining the youthful appearance, pain free and non-invasive beauty treatments, maintenance free skin that remains smooth and hairless without the need for shaving, waxing or unpleasant hair treatments, improving the cosmetic appearance, and technological advancement in medical aesthetics devices.

The market is showing a substantial growth in the emerging countries as these countries are adapting to the trends of urbanization. Brazil, South Africa, Thailand and many others have improved in the past one decade. People are opting different aesthetics surgeries to maintain themselves, which give them better results without any stressful physical efforts. Medical Aesthetics is one of the most trending concepts of the 21st Century which will show a substantial increase in the future as there is a great technological advancement and innovation in the field by the companies dealing with these devices making them safer and even less invasive leading to more population opting for these procedures.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept.

Segmentation: Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 4 notable segments such as product type, type of care, accessories and end user

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants and Skin Aesthetic Devices. In 2019, body contouring devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2016, BTL aesthetics announced that it has received the FDA approval for its BTL Vanquish ME. This will demonstrate the versatility of the BTL Vanquish ME system and efficacy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others. In 2019, anti-aging and wrinkles segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line, NuEra tight which is temperature control technology for skin smoothing by the application of Radio Frequency.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers. In 2019, cosmetic centers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Sharp Light announced the launch of the cutting edge aesthetic devices which utilized Proprietary DPC Technology. This Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology delivers unprecedented aesthetic results.



Product Launch:

In 2017 Merz announced the launch of its new product line Cellfina System. This is a treatment which is used to reduce and improve the appearance of cellulites.

In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.

In 2016, BTL Aesthetics launched BTL EXILIS ULTRA, BTL Cellutone. This will enhance the BTL’s portfolio of products.

Allergan

The company was founded in 2013 and headquartered at Dublin, Ireland. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded device, biologic, pharmaceutical, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients throughout the world. The main business segments are US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, International. The revenue of the company in healthcare sector 2018 was USD 16,550.8 Million. The company has global presence in North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, Allergan acquired ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition has benefitted Allergan to be sales leader in body contouring segment of medical aesthetics.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The company was founded in 1959 and headquartered at Quebec, Canada. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a broad range of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products and medical devices. The main business segments are Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, U.S. Diversified Products. The revenue of the company in healthcare sector 2018 was USD 8,174.8 Million. The company has global presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

In 2014, Valeant acquired Solta Medical, a global leader in the aesthetics energy-based device industry. With this acquisition Valeant diversified in resurfacing/rejuvenation, wrinkle treatment, body contouring segments and offered broad product portfolio for aesthetics treatment.

Luimenis

The company was founded in 1991; headquarter in Yokeneam, Israel. The company is engaged in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology and Aesthetic markets, and expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). The company has global presence in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

In 2018, Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line SPLENDOR X which is a solid state laser system for effective and fast hair removal and skin treatment.

