Medical Aesthetics Market 2021 Increasing Worldwide Rapidly | Cutera, Cynosure, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson

According to the new market research report “Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift), End User (Clinic, Medical Spa, Hospital, Beauty Center) & Region – Global Forecast To 2026”, published by MarketDigits, the global Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://marketdigits.com/medical-aesthetics-market/sample

The Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products, and the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men.

Facial aesthetic products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the medical aesthetics market in 2019

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into facial aesthetic products (dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels); body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices); cosmetic implants [breast implants (silicone implants and saline implants), facial implants, and gluteal implants]; hair removal devices (laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices); skin aesthetic devices (laser resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices); tattoo removal devices; thread lift products; physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners; physician-dispensed eyelash products; and nail treatment lase devices. The facial aesthetic products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and the rising geriatric population across the globe.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Medical Aesthetics Market“

120 – Tables

33 – Figures

220 – Pages

Clinics, hospitals, and medical spas are expected to be the fastest-growing end users in the medical aesthetics market during the forecast period (2020–2026)

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas; beauty centers; and home care. The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This end-user segment is also expected to be fastest-growing end-user segment during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of clinics and medical spas and the high availability of financial and infrastructural resources with hospitals, including technologically advanced devices, trained staff, and skilled professionals to perform aesthetic procedures.

North America to dominate the medical aesthetics market in 2019

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the latin america) and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The large share of this region in the global market can be attributed to the growing procedural volume for aesthetic procedures and the high adoption rate of novel technologies in this region.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: https://marketdigits.com/medical-aesthetics-market/analyst

The major players operating in the medical aesthetics market are Allergan-AbbVie(US), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Anika Therapeutics (US), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), Galderma (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medytox, Inc. (South Korea), Sientra, Inc. (US), Sinclair Pharma plc (UK), Syneron Medical, Ltd. (US), and Baush Health, Inc. (US).

Medical Aesthetics Market research report is structured by thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business in ABC industry. The report has a list of key competitors with the required specifications & also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure are given properly in the report. This market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. So, take the business to the highest level of growth with this all-embracing Medical Aesthetics Market report.

Table of Contents :

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Medical Aesthetics Market Variables Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 Medical Aesthetics Market: Delivery Type Analysis

Chapter 6 Medical Aesthetics Market: Component

Chapter 7 Medical Aesthetics Market: End-use

Chapter 8 Medical Aesthetics Market: Application

Chapter 9 Medical Aesthetics Market: Therapeutic Area

Chapter 10 Medical Aesthetics: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, Technology, and End Use 2021 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

List of Tables

List of Figures

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://marketdigits.com/medical-aesthetics-market/analyst

About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com