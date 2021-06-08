Medical Aesthetics Market 2021-2027 Shows Strong Growth || Cynosure, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

In today’s economical market place, businesses take a lot of efforts to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The Medical Aesthetics report has been worked out with the accurate use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods. A talented team works strictly with their potential capabilities to produce this finest Medical Aesthetics Market research report. The Medical Aesthetics Market report considers new product development from beginning to launch by performing detailed market study. Getting thoughtful about competitive landscape is another significant aspect of this market report.

The global Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027 from USD XX billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Some of the key players in the study are Alma Lasers, Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Medytox. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Medical Aesthetics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Medical Aesthetics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product ( Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners, Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices), End User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Medical Aesthetics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products, and the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men are the key factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, market growth is limited to a certain extent by factors such as the clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures and the increasing availability and adoption of alternative beauty and cosmetic products.

COVID-19 Impact on the global medical aesthetics market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the medical aesthetics market. The beauty and luxury sector is facing challenges in its manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products to end users in a timely manner as well as attending to an uneven demand for products and services. The market is facing a period of short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to factors such as a decline in the product demand from major end users, limited operations in most of the industries, temporary closure of major end-user facilities (including beauty centers and spas), disrupted supply chain, and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services due to the lockdown.

Driver: Growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures.

In the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the preference for minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures over traditional surgical procedures. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical alternatives offer various advantages over traditional surgical procedures, such as less pain, reduced scarring, and quicker recovery. These procedures are also more economical than traditional surgical procedures. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there was an overall increase of 5.4% in the number of plastic and cosmetic procedures between 2017 and 2018.

Restraint: Clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures

In the past two decades, medical aesthetic procedures have become increasingly popular. The market has witnessed significant growth in the demand for aesthetic treatments owing to the rise in the number of doctors and surgeons providing safe and effective medical aesthetic treatments and the launch of technologically advanced products for the same. However, medical aesthetic procedures are associated with various possible side-effects. Patients undergoing aesthetic treatments may face several risks and complications after or during the procedure.

Opportunity: Emerging markets

Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India present significant opportunities for players operating in the medical aesthetics market. The demand for medical aesthetic devices in these countries is increasing owing to a rapid growth in medical tourism, the growing adult (aged 20 and above) population, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness about aesthetic specialties. The presence of a large number of surgeons in these emerging countries is also contributing to the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Challenge: Social and ethical issues associated with cosmetic treatments

Social stigmas associated with cosmetic treatments (surgical and nonsurgical) are mainly due to negative perceptions toward aesthetic procedures as well as the presence of religious and ethical concerns related to some aesthetic treatments, such as alterations, augmentations, erasures, and fillings. Although many people undergo some form of appearance-altering treatment, very few of them like to talk about it. Some people consider undergoing invasive anti-aging treatments, such as BOTOX or cosmetic surgery, as vain, self-centered, or being mentally unwell. Despite the increasing emphasis on looking younger among the elderly population, there are possible negative social consequences related to engaging in cosmetic age concealment. The social stigma attached to aesthetic treatments negatively affects the social acceptance of these procedures, thereby hindering the growth of this market.

By product type, the facial aesthetic product segment accounted for the largest share of the medical aesthetics market

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into facial aesthetic products (dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels); body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices); cosmetic implants [breast implants (silicone implants and saline implants), facial implants, and gluteal cosmetic implants]; hair removal devices (laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices); skin aesthetic devices (laser resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices); tattoo removal devices; thread lift products; physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners; physician-dispensed eyelash products; and nail treatment laser devices. The facial aesthetic products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the medical aesthetics market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and the rising geriatric population across the globe.

By end user, the clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment accounted for the largest share of the medical aesthetics market

On the basis of end user, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas; beauty centers; and home care. The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market in 2019. This end-user segment is also expected to be fastest-growing end-user segment during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of clinics and medical spas and the high availability of financial and infrastructural resources with hospitals, including technologically advanced devices, trained staff, and skilled professionals to perform aesthetic procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical aesthetics market in 2019

Geographically, this market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising consumer knowledge and interest in procedures, strong local economies, aggressive marketing by leading US and European companies in Asia, rising medical tourism, and increasing awareness about aesthetics are some of the key factors driving the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

Allergan-AbbVie (US), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Anika Therapeutics (US), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), Galderma (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medytox, Inc. (South Korea), Sientra, Inc. (US), Sinclair Pharma PLC (UK), Syneron Medical, Ltd. (US), and Baush Haealth (US) are some of the key players operating in the global medical aesthetics market.

Scope of the Report

This report categorizes the global medical aesthetics market into the following segments and subsegments:

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

Facial Aesthetic Products Dermal Fillers Botulinum Toxin Microdermabrasion Chemical Peels

Body Contouring Devices Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices Liposuction Devices

Cosmetic Implants Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants Facial Implants Gluteal Implants

Hair Removal Devices Laser Hair Removal Devices IPL Hair Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices Laser Resurfacing Devices Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices Micro-needling Products Light Therapy Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments

In November 2020, AbbVie (US) acquired Allergan (Ireland) to form a global segment—Allergan Aesthetics in order to improve its medical aesthetics product line.

In January 2019, HRA Pharma (France) acquired Merz (Germany) to enhance its product portfolio in surgical medical aesthetics.

Some of the features of this Medical Aesthetics Market report:

Market size estimates: Medical Aesthetics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2027) by end use and use industry.

Medical Aesthetics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2027) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Medical Aesthetics market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment.

Medical Aesthetics market size by application and headset in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Medical Aesthetics market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Medical Aesthetics market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the Medical Aesthetics market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the Medical Aesthetics market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the Medical Aesthetics market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the Medical Aesthetics market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

