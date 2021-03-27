Medical Adhesives Market Set to Prosper in North America in Coming Years

The global medical adhesives market is predicted to boom in the coming years. As a result, the market value is predicted to increase from $8,714.9 million in 2019 to $16,367.2 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2030.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-adhesives-market-report/report-sample

Based on technology, the market is divided into solvent-based, hot melt and other solids, and water-based. Out of these, the hot-melt and other solids category is predicted to register the highest growth in the market in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the several application areas of the hot melt and other types of solid adhesives such as internal medical applications, wound healing external medical applications, and dental operations.

Globally, the medical adhesives market will demonstrate lucrative growth in North America in the future, as per the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This will be due to the rising demand for various medical devices, needles, equipment syringes, surgical sutures, thermometers, stretchers, first-aid kits, and personal protective equipment in the region. Moreover, with the boom in the population, the sales of these medical products are predicted to surge sharply in this region in the coming years.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-adhesives-market-report

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Resin

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Rubber

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyurethane (PU)

Natural

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt & other solids

By Application

Internal Medical Application

External Medical Application

Dental

Medical Devices & Equipment

Geographical Analysis