Medical Adhesives Market 2020: Analysis By Product Type, Usage, End User, Geography, Application, Drivers, Restraints And Forecast To 2027 | Leading Players- Cyberbond LLC, Ethicon GluStitch Cohera Medical, Gem S.r.l

Medical adhesives market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 12.1 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.08% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on medical adhesives market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Global Medical Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

Medical adhesives market is segmented on the basis of natural resin type, application, synthetic & semi-synthetic type and technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of natural resin type, the medical adhesives market is segmented into fibrin, collagen and others.

The application segment for the medical adhesives market is segmented into medical device & equipment, external medical applications, dental, internal medical applications and others.

Based on semi-synthetic type, the medical adhesives market is segmented into acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, polyurethane, and other.

On the basis of technology, the medical adhesives market is segmented into solids & hot melt, water-based and solvent-based.

Medical Adhesives Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Medical Adhesives Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Medical Adhesives manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Bostik Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CryoLife Cyberbond LLC, Ethicon, GluStitch, Cohera Medical Gem S.r.l, Biocoral Henkel AG & Company, 3M Company, Chemence Ltd., Itac Ltd., Covidien Ltd., Adhezion Biomedical, Baxter International and Meyer-Haake GmbH. among other domestic and global players.

Table Of Contents: Medical Adhesives Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

