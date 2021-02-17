Medical Adhesive Market 2020: Market Report – Industry Outlook – Latest Development and Trends 2027| Top Competitors – Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cohera Medical, Inc.

For the growth of any business, Medical Adhesive Market research report plays a very important role. Get an in-depth market analysis with this report to thrive in this competitive environment. This market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). Estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints help businesses decide upon several strategies. DBMR team provides the market report with commitment that is promising and the way in which anticipated. As it is a third-party report, Global Medical Adhesive Industry report is more unprejudiced and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market.

The global medical adhesive market is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2025, from USD 7.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Players Covered in The Medical Adhesive Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical adhesive market are Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cohera Medical, Inc., John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Chemence, Baxter.,Gem srl, GluStitch H.B. Fuller Company., CryoLife, Inc, 3M, Ashland, and others.

Global Medical Adhesive Market Scope and Segments

The global medical adhesive market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, and geographical segments.

Based on resin type, the global medical adhesive market is segmented into natural and semi synthetic/synthetic. Natural is sub segmented into collagen, fibrin, and others and semi synthetic/synthetic is sub segmented into epoxy, acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylate and others.

On the basis of technology, the global medical adhesive market is segmented into solid & hot melt, water based, solvent based.

On the basis of application, the global medical adhesive market is classified into dental, internal medical equipment, medical device & equipment, external medical equipment and others.

Based on regions, the Medical Adhesive Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

