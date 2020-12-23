Medical Adhesive Market 2020: Global Key Findings, Key Players Profiles, Regional Analysis and Future Prospects to 2027| Key Players- Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cohera Medical, Inc

Market Insights

The global medical adhesive market is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2025, from USD 7.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insight of Medical Adhesive Market Report:

Forecast Period | 2020−2027

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Major Market Players Covered in The Medical Adhesive Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical adhesive market are Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cohera Medical, Inc., John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Chemence, Baxter.,Gem srl, GluStitch H.B. Fuller Company., CryoLife, Inc, 3M, Ashland, and others.

Global Medical Adhesive Market Scope and Segments

The global medical adhesive market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, and geographical segments.

Based on resin type, the global medical adhesive market is segmented into natural and semi synthetic/synthetic. Natural is sub segmented into collagen, fibrin, and others and semi synthetic/synthetic is sub segmented into epoxy, acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylate and others.

On the basis of technology, the global medical adhesive market is segmented into solid & hot melt, water based, solvent based.

On the basis of application, the global medical adhesive market is classified into dental, internal medical equipment, medical device & equipment, external medical equipment and others.

Based on geography, the global medical adhesive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Research Methodology: Global Medical Adhesive Market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Adhesive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Medical Adhesive market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Medical Adhesive Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Medical Adhesive

Chapter 4: Presenting Medical Adhesive Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Medical Adhesive market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

