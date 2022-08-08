Mediators make progress toward a cease-fire, diplomats say.

Egyptian mediators made progress on Sunday towards a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, three officers briefed on negotiations stated, elevating hopes that the most recent outbreak of hostilities may finish by early Monday.

On Sunday night, Arab media shops carried statements from Islamic Jihad saying that the group had agreed to a truce, however there was no affirmation from both Israel or Egyptian mediators. Different Arab and Israeli media had beforehand reported that talks had been stalled.

Israeli officers have signaled to mediators that they’re able to wind down their airstrikes after attaining key navy targets, together with the killing of two main navy commanders from Islamic Jihad, Israel’s predominant opponent on this spherical of combating, stated two officers briefed on the talks. Each are Western diplomats who requested anonymity as a result of sensitivity of the discussions.