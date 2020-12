Media Processor Market: Insights and Growth Mapping 2020-2026

Media Processor Market Outlook-2026

Media processor market size is expected to be driven by increasing demand for high quality videos, surging demand for multi-devices compatible with videos, rising need of smartphones, handheld devices, TVs, and channels where users can watch online videos. This gives an opportunity to video vendors to provide excellent services and increases the number of viewers. Nowadays live video streaming option is emerging, which gives its users the freedom to stream online live content across the globe through internet or TVs packages. Customers are focusing more on live videos that can be directly accessed through tablets, PCs, and mobiles. For instance. Hotstar is one of the biggest evolving streaming channels in India with around 60 million viewers.

Key players of the media processor industry are Akamai Technologies, Vantrix Corporation, Imagine Communication Corp., Mediakind, Pixel Power Ltd., Sea change International, ATEME SA, Base Media Cloud Ltd., Blazeclan Technologies, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. These key players adopted several strategies to expand business and gain market share. These companies focus on improving infrastructure to provide good quality video services to users to increase their market share

Key Benefits for Media Processor Market:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global media processor market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Factors such as increase in adoption of online multimedia content, improvement in the multi-media system infrastructure such as processing, controlling and high throughput to provide high quality videos, audios and modem operations along with increasing efficiency in processor , among all over world are the key drivers in media processor market. However, high investment & maintenance cost act as a major barrier for the media processor market growth. Furthermore, growth in demand for hand-held devices such as smart phones, tablets provides lucrative opportunities for media processor chips in the market.

Allowing multiple devices such as tablets, smart phones, PCs, iPad, iPhone and any other hand-held devices to provide high quality videos, audios, and graphics with the help of accessing Internet across the globe becomes an opportunity to stream online whatever you want to watch, hear from anywhere all over the world.

Media processor market is segmented by solution, component, enterprise size, end user, and region. Based on solution, the media processor market is bifurcated into platform and services. Based on component, it is classified into video transcoding, video hosting, content rendering, and dynamic ad insertion. Based on enterprise size, it is categorized into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on end user, it is divided into TV broadcasters, content providers, and network operators. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia- Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.

Media Processor Key Market Segments:

By Solution

Platform

Services

By Component

Video transcoding

Video hosting

Content rendering

Dynamic ad insertion

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large

By End Use

TV Broadcasting

Content Providers

Network Operators

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



