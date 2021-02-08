Media Processing Solutions Market Top Key Competitors | Kaltura; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Pixel Power Ltd And More

By using, Media Processing Solutions Market research report, organizations can gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report puts forth real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report comprises of the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. The winning Media Processing Solutions Market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Media Processing Solutions Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Advancements in technology and significant growth of streaming services and platforms is expected to drive the growth of the market

Complications in processing media from different sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In May 2018, Permira announced that they had agreed to purchase back the assets of Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) operations. Once the acquisition is complete, Permira will launch the renewed brand it once sold to Cisco for USD 5 billion and keep the focus of the brand on providing video solutions to the Pay-TV industry. The renamed brand will constitute of Cisco’s “Infinite Video Platform”, cloud digital video recording, video processing, video security, video middleware and service groups.

Media Processing Solutions Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global media processing solutions market are Kaltura; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Pixel Power Ltd.; Vantrix Corporation; Synaptics Incorporated; Blazeclan Technologies; Akamai Technologies; Synamedia; Amagi; Apriorit; ATEME; Dalet; BASE Media Cloud Limited; Imagine Communications Corp.; SeaChange International; Equilibrium; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Harmonic, Inc.; iStreamPlanet Co.; Telestream, LLC and Intel Corporation.

Media Processing Solutions Market Analysis:

Global media processing solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.26 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government authorities and private organisations to provide better quality of internet resulting in a larger reach of content along with better quality of infrastructure availability.

Competitive Landscape:

Global media processing solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of media processing solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Media Processing Solutions Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Media Processing Solutions Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Media Processing Solutions Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Media Processing Solutions Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Media Processing Solutions Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

