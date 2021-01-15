Media: Dutch government resigned | Free press

The tax authorities had plunged thousands of parents into financial misery. You have been falsely portrayed as an impostor. The scandal is unprecedented. Now the Rutte cabinet is drawing the consequences.

The Hague (AP) – A few weeks before the parliamentary elections in March, the Dutch government resigned. The Dutch radio and news agency ANP reported unanimously in The Hague on Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government draws the conclusions from an unprecedented affair about child benefits. About 20,000 parents were wrongly portrayed as fraudsters for years and plunged into serious financial trouble. The resignation is primarily seen as a symbolic step and is unlikely to affect the outcome of the March 17 election.

Rutte’s VVD is far ahead in the studies. Then he could form a government again. Rutte had previously assured that the government would remain fully capable of dealing with the Corona crisis.

In the fight against alleged fraud, the Tax and Customs Administration recovered tens of thousands of euros in childcare subsidies from parents from around 2013 to 2019. As a result, thousands of families were in dire straits. The right-wing liberal Rutte was head of government in all years. Most recently, its right-liberal VVD ruled together with two Christian parties and the left-liberal D66.

The affair had become acute after a parliamentary committee of inquiry in December sharply condemned the actions of politicians, authorities and the judiciary. “The basic principles of the rule of law were violated.” The government has already promised compensation of EUR 30,000 per family.

The pressure on the government had increased after the leader of the Social Democratic opposition party, Lodewijk Asscher, surprisingly announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from politics over the same affair. Asscher was Minister of Social Affairs until 2017.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99