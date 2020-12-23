Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis , Clinical Trials and Results

Mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) is a serine and threonine protein kinase that is considered as a target for immunosuppressive drug rapamycin and is present in two distinct complexes. The first, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1), is comprised of mTOR, Raptor, GβL, and DEPTOR, and is inhibited by rapamycin. The mTORC1 is a master growth regulator that senses and integrates diverse nutritional and environmental cues, including growth factors, energy levels, cellular stress, and amino acids. The second complex, mTOR complex 2 (mTORC2), is comprised of mTOR, Rictor, GβL, Sin1, PRR5/Protor-1, and DEPTOR. The mTORC2 promotes cellular survival by activating Akt, regulates cytoskeletal dynamics by activating PKCα, and controls ion transport and growth via SGK1 phosphorylation.

mTOR is a precursor of many pathways related to cell growth and survival, hence dysregulation of this pathway causes unprecedent growth of malignant cells that leads to cancer. Kidney, breast, and neuroendocrine system are also affected by the dysregulation of this pathway. It has been found that inhibition of mTOR at the mTORC1 and mTORC2 complex can inhibit phosphorylation and translation of proteins, thus preventing further cell proliferation of malignant cells.

According to the research findings, majority of drug candidates in the pipeline are being developed for oral administration. It has been found that oral route of administration is easy to use, and ensures high level of patient satisfaction.