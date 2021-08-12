Mechanical Ventilators Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mechanical ventilators market is currently witnessing strong growth. A mechanical ventilator is a form of life support system that aids patients who are unable to breathe on their own due to a critical illness or during surgery. This machine consists of a hollow tube that is inserted through the mouth of the patient and into the airway. It ensures the availability of adequate oxygen in the body until the health condition of the individual improves. These devices are mostly employed in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), neonatal care centers and ambulances to relieve respiratory distress and initiate lung healing. These ventilators are widely used in the treatment of hypoxemia, apnea, acute lung injury and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of chronic respiratory disorders. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising pollution levels and the increasing number of smokers across the globe. The rapid outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has also created an escalating demand for mechanical ventilators on the global level. A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has significantly increased the number of critical patients who require intensive care for life support. Since the virus is known to damage the lungs in severe active cases, which further causes the body’s oxygen levels to drop, thus making it difficult to breathe, ventilators are extensively used to alleviate the critical conditions and restore regulated breathing. Apart from this, the surging demand for these devices in the wake of the pandemic has led several non-medical enterprises to collaborate with ventilator manufacturing companies in an effort to meet the ever-increasing demand. Furthermore, product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of portable and non-invasive mechanical ventilators with improved functionalities, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are also integrating high-speed signal processing systems with these devices to achieve enhanced efficiency with an enhanced user interface. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing adoption of home care therapeutics and the favorable initiatives undertaken by several governments to improve the healthcare infrastructure. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into intensive care, portable/ambulatory and other kinds of ventilators.

Based on the interface, the market has been bifurcated into invasive and non-invasive ventilation.

On the basis of the age group, the market has been classified into pediatric, adult and geriatric.

Based on the mode of ventilation, the market has been segmented into combined, volume, pressure and other modes of ventilation.

On the basis of the end-use, the market has been categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., AIR LIQUIDE S.A., Asahi Kasei Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Getinge AB, Medtronic, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., ResMed Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Allied Healthcare Products

Air Liquide, Asahi Kasei

GE Healthcare Company

Hamilton Medical AG

Maquet GmbH & Co. KG (Gatenge)

Medtronic Plc

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Smiths Group Plc

Vyaire Medical Inc., etc

Breakup by Product Type:

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators

Others

Breakup by Interface:

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Breakup by Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Breakup by Mode of Ventilation:

Combined Mode of Ventilation

Volume Mode of Ventilation

Pressure Mode of Ventilation

Other Mode of Ventilation

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Indonesia prepaid cards market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market

North america frozen seafood market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market

GCC fresh milk market : https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market

Southeast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

North america healthcare packaging market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market

United states fire sprinklers market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-fire-sprinklers-market

Automotive connectors market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

North america microgrid market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-microgrid-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Click Here: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800