Meat Testing Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021

For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt research report such as Meat Testing Market which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years.

The attention on the overwhelming players SGS SA; Eurofins Scientific; Intertek Group plc; ALS Limited; Mérieux NutriSciences; TÜV SÜD; Bureau Veritas; AsureQuality; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; FoodChain ID Group Inc.; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; LGC Limited; Symbio Laboratories; Certified Laboratories; QIMA; AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.; NEOGEN Corporation.; Bio-Check (UK) Ltd.; SYNLAB; among other domestic and global players.

Meat testing market is expected to reach USD 17.17 billion by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 8.20% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for religious food certifications along with increasing number of product recalls which will likely to act as a factor for the meat testing market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Meat testing is a term given to the meat inspection testing process for any external allergen or chemical that may make it unsafe for human consumption. This approach is used for the identification and grading of meat, which helps to establish if the origin of the source of meat is tainted at any point of the supply chain or if the meat has been contaminated.

Growing number of international trade of meat products, rising consumption of meat as well as seafood, increasing prevalence of stringent regulations across various countries to ensure meat safety, increase in the number of outbreaks due to contaminated meat, increasing health awareness and scare of foodborne diseases like “mad cow” and others, rising number of population across the globe are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the meat testing market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.

Segmentation By Type (Meat, Seafood), Test Type (Microbiological Tests, Chemical Tests, Nutritional Tests), Form (Fresh Meat, Frozen Meat, Processed Meat, Cured Meat, Smoked Meat, Canned Meat, Cooked Meat, Poultry), Technology (Traditional Testing, Rapid Testing)

The countries covered in the meat testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Increasing Disposable Income

