Meat Substitutes Market Size to Reach High Revenues by 2027 – Ashland, Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, NALCO India, Air Products and Chemicals, 3M, FMC, Akzo Nobel N.V., SNF Group, NASCO, Clariant

Global meat substitutes market is expected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The meat substitutes are healthy alternatives to meat. They resemble real meat in terms of taste, and in some cases appearance and they are also of healthy and nutritious options. Meat substitutes are made with soy, wheat and other ingredients. Tofu is one of the alternatives and is widely used as a substitute for pork, chicken, beef and other meats. Increased esophageal rates and health problems such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and asthma have reduced meat consumption and promoted alternative meat products with high nutritional value, with the same flavor and texture as meat. The health benefits of meat substitutes are a major growth factor for consumers than meat. Innovative products and attractive marketing and positioning strategies launched by active players in the market are other factors driving the market.

Global Meat Substitutes Market Scope and Market Size

Meat substitutes market is segmented on the basis of source, category and type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the meat substitutes market is segmented into soy, wheat, mycoprotein & others

On the basis of category, the meat substitute market is segmented into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable.

On the basis of type, the meat substitutes market is segmented into tofu & tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein, other soy products, seitan, quorn & other meat substitutes.

Global Meat Substitutes Market Segmentation:

By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud-Based),

Organizational Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises),

End-User (Private and Family Foundations, Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations, Corporate Foundations, Associations, Education Institutions, Government Institutions, Non-Profits and Charities, and Others),

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

