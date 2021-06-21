Meat Substitutes Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Sunfed, Amy’s Kitchen, VBites

Latest publication on Meat Substitutes Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Amy’s Kitchen, VBites, Monde Nissin Corporation, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Sunfed, Next Level Burgers. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

The global meat substitutes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026 and is expected to be worth USD 6.1 billion by 2023. Rising health issues (which includes obesity and diabetes) owing to the excess consumption of meat products and increasing awareness of environmental impact caused by rearing of animals (for meat consumption) are major factors driving the consumers to shift towards meat substitutes. The emerging trend in the meat substitutes market includes diversification of raw materials used in the making of alternative meat products, primarily shifting from soy and wheat, to recognizable, clean-label ingredients, and high-quality protein, which appeals to non-vegans and non-vegetarians.

The meat substitutes market in Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the (2021-2026) period, as this market is driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers due to the growing incidences of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, and constipation coupled with the trend of flexitarian lifestyle that has been fueling the market for meat substitutes. The North American meat substitutes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, which is driven by the presence of innovative startups like Meatless B.V, Beyond Meat, and Next Level Burgers that offer a wide range of alternatives to meat and satiate the taste buds of not only vegan consumers, but to non-vegetarians as well.

Companies Covered

Amy’s Kitchen

VBites

Monde Nissin Corporation

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Sunfed

Next Level Burgers

