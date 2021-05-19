Meat Starter Cultures Market : Drivers, Demand, Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Meat Starter Cultures Market by Application (Sausages, Salami, Dry-cured meat, and Others), Microorganism(Bacteria, and Fungi), Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

DSM (Netherlands)

Kerry (Ireland)

DuPont (US)

Frutarom (Israel)

Galactic (Belgium)

Lallemand (Canada)

Proquiga (Spain)

Westcombe (UK)

Biochem SRL (Italy)

RAPS GmbH (Germany)

DnR Sausages Supplies (Canada)

Sacco System (Italy)

Canada Compound (Canada)

Biovitec (France)

Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria)

Meat Cracks (Germany)

THT S.A. (Belgium)

Stuffers Supply Co. (Canada)

MicroTec GmbH (Germany)

Codex-Ing Biotech (US)

According to RnR, the global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%. The market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed meat with higher shelf-life. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. North American countries, especially US, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. The major restraints in the growth of the meat starter cultures market is the stringent regulations for the usage of meat starter cultures and concerns over the quality of meat starter cultures used in meat products.

“By application, the salami segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the salami segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for fermented meat, in which meat starter cultures are considered to be a crucial food additives. the beneficial and attractive meat starter cultures are purified and produced under hygienic conditions to provide the desired acidification, flavor, and color according to the consumer’s preferences. Meat starter cultures exhibit a protective action on fermented meat either by producing bactericidal or bacteriostatic compounds such as bacteriocins, resulting in extending the shelf-life of the salami.

“By Composition, the multi-strain mix segment is estimated to account for the largest share.”

The multi-strain mix segment of the meat starter cultures is dominating the market. Multi-strain mixes have been a mixture of strains in which the identity of component strains is mostly unknown, and their composition varies according to the subculture. These cultures comprise strain mixtures consisting of various bacteria/yeasts. Each strain in these products offers different functions and inhibits the growth of other detrimental microorganisms, thereby augmenting the meat product’s shelf-life. Multi-strain mixes are used in known concentrations to promote and conduct fermentation in meat products.

“The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in demand for convenience & processed meat products with higher shelf-life, along with the growing demand for clean-label organic meat products, leading to increased demand for meat starter cultures in the region. With a few key players such as DuPont (US), Lallemand (Canada), Canada Compound (Canada), and Codex-ing (US) in the North American region, there has been a robust development in terms of technological advancements for the usage of meat starter cultures.

The meat starter cultures market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, Middle East and Africa).

Break-up of Primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 40%

– 35%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 40% By Designation: Managers– 40%, CXOs – 35%,and Executives – 25%

Managers– 40%, CXOs – 35%,and Executives – 25% By Region: Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America- 15%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage

This report segments the meat starter cultures market on the basis of application, microorganism, composition, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the meat starter cultures market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report

To get a comprehensive overview of the meat starter cultures market

To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the meat starter cultures market is flourishing

