Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market 2021 Global Outlook – Mondi Group, Sealed Air, Amcor, Sonoco, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market in its latest report titled, “Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The meat, poultry & seafood packaging market was valued at USD 29.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 50.95 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market: Berry Global, Mondi Group, Sealed Air, Amcor, Sonoco, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith, WestRock, Stora Enso, Crown Holdings, Can-Pack S.A., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– June 2019 – Mondi, a global market leader in packaging solutions, has created a polypropylene film that can be recycled and is ideal for4 the thermoforming of flexible films for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging which helps in extending the product shelf life for meat.

– June 2019 – The acquisition of Bemis by Amcor brings additional capabilities that will strengthen Amcor’s industry-leading value proposition and generate significant value for shareholders. Also, this acquisition will bring other additional range, capabilities that will enhance Amcor’s industry-leading in terms of a value proposition.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in World Population will Drive the Market in the Forecast Period

– According to the United Nations – Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population will continue to grow with significant growth which will most increase the demand of meat, poultry & seafood in the forecast period.

– Moreover, the increased demand for food will lead to an increase in the use of packaging materials across the world, which will be expected to gradually boost the use of flexible and rigid solutions, such as better handling and disposal, cost-effectiveness, greater visual appeal, and convenience.

– Due to an increase in the number of consumers who purchase meat, poultry & seafood items, it is expected that the market will propel in the coming future. Hence, many retail stores use packaging materials to preserve food, also to retain the nutritional value of food.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share. This is mostly due to the emerging population of India and China. With the growth in the applications of rigid packaging and flexible packaging in the meat poultry & seafood packaging industries, the market is expected to grow.

– The primary drivers for the growth of the meat poultry & seafood packaging market in the region are the increasing per capita income, growing health consciousness, and changing lifestyle patterns (dependency on ready-to-eat food products). The region also boasts of abundantly available raw materials for manufacturing plastic, aluminum, and thermoform packaging.

– The growing competition and packaging standards set by the government for labeling of quality, quantity, and price, coupled with the demand for easy and convenient packaging, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of meat poultry & seafood packaging.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

