Meat Packaging Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor PLC, Mondi Group

The Meat Packaging market was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.37% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Meat Packaging Market: Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Viscofan Group, Sonoco Products Company and others.

– September 2020 – Mondi launched an 80% paper-based packaging solution for cold meats and cheese. The new packaging will reduce plastic usage for Austrian dairy producer SalzburgMilch by approximately 40 tons per year, compared to its previously used rigid plastic trays.

– August 2020 – Sealed Air has developed chlorine-free vacuum shrink bags to help food processors and retailers improve food safety and sustainability in a circular economy. The new CRYOVAC brand OptiDure Bags are made from a carefully selected range of resins to deliver a highly protective chlorine-free EVOH barrier. These products are a significant choice for packing fresh meats and poultry, smoked and processed meats, and cheeses.

Flexible Plastic is Expected to Hold a Significant Share



– The market segment for flexible packaging solutions is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to factors like the increased consumption of animal products. Factors such as the increasing world population, rising incomes, and urbanization, are strongly and positively related to the consumption of animal products. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that meat consumption may increase to 376 million metric tons by 2030, from 218 million metric tons during 1997-1999.

– The market is strengthened by the increasing availability of meat and pork products across widespread and robust retail chains in different countries. With the demand for a more considerable stable-shelf time, the demand for retort packaging and thermoformed high barrier films is on the rise.

– Further, with the consumers in different countries being inclined toward products containing fish, meat, and vegetables, which are mainly retort -packed to keep them shelf-stable, the readymade meals have gained increased popularity among the consumers. The increasing trend of online purchasing has further buoyed them.

– Also, flexible vinyl films have very good barrier properties to oil and grease but are oxygen permeable. They have excellent clarity and are puncture resistant. These properties make flexible PVC films suitable for food packaging to keep meat and other perishable produce fresh. Further, PVC films are an ideal choice to package fresh red meat as they are semi-permeable, meaning they are just enough oxygen permeable to keep meat products fresh and to maintain their bright red color. PVC films are often used when transparency is essential.

– Owing to the increasing demand, several market players are establishing collaborations and partnerships to further drive better revenues. For instance, in January 2020, Amcor announced its partnership with Moda vacuum packaging systems in North America and Latin America. With this partnership, combining Amcor’s shrink bag and roll stock film for meat barrier films and its polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films, which include a broad array of PVC meat films that are used primarily to wrap fresh meats, especially poultry.

United Kingdom is Expected to Show Significant Growth



– The increasing urban population in the United Kingdom has been contributing significantly to the growth of the market studied. According to a study by the World Bank, the degree of urbanization in the United Kingdom amounted to 83.65% in 2019. The altering patterns in lifestyle, including decreasing the amount of time spent on the preparation of meals, is leading to a shift toward more processed, easily-packed, and pre-prepared meat, which is expected to propel the growth of the market studied.

– The high industrial competition from the emerging economies of India, China, and Brazil has urged the manufacturers in the United Kingdom to continue to develop their production capabilities with innovation and technology to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

– The country is observing an increasing meat export in the last few months, which is therefore bolstering the growth of active packaging. According to the recent statistics published by HMRC, the country’s lamb exports to Switzerland have increased by over 200% in the first six months of 2020 compared to last year.

– With lamb from Wales accounting for nearly a third of UK exports overall, it is estimated this increase could be worth GBP 600,000 to the Welsh red meat sector alone. Swiss foodservice buyer Fideco confirmed that they are back to around 90% of the supply they were providing to eating-out venues in July 2019 and are aiming to be back at 100% by September.

– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nations across the world have witnessed lockdown restrictions, which led to panic buying. This imposed a massive pressure on the companies to adopt flexible packaging solutions, as the processed and ready to eat meat-producing companies have increasingly witnessed an inclination towards pre-packaged food in smaller, consumer-sized packaging.

– Also, the rise in demand for ambient foods, frozen foods, and comfort foods is expected to increase the demand for flexible packaging solutions in the country, owing to its ability to extend the shelf life of such products.

