Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market to Witness Significant Growth With Growing Meat Industry by 2028

A recent market research report on the Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period.

The global meat industry has witnessed a rapid growth in the last decade, with production even nearing double digit figure in some regions, in terms of percentage growth. Cleaning and disinfection products are regarded by the meat industry as crucial to keep a check on the multiplication of microorganisms. The need for cleaning and disinfection products arises from the current inability to ensure pathogen free meat production from live animals. Such conditions are expected to prevail well beyond the forecast period.

Global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market: Segmentation

Globally, the meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market has been segmented as –

On the basis of soil type, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

Fats, oils & greases

Proteins

Lime scale

Rubber marks

Corrosion deposits

Adhesives

Inks & dyes

Carbohydrates & starches

Others (Algae, Fungi, etc.)

On the basis of substrate, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as

Stainless steel

Zinc and Aluminium

Concrete

Mild Steel

Paints

Plastic and rubbers

On the basis of product type, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

Manual cleaning Clothes Mops Brushes Pads Others

Foam cleaning (alkalis, acids, chelates, solvents, etc.)

Spray (chemicals)

Fogging (detergent solutions)

Machine Washing Automatic machines Semi-automatic machines



On the basis of region, the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market is segmented as –

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The North America region is expected to spearhead the growth of the meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market, owing to a large, well-established, and a highly regulated food industry. Developing countries and regions, such as India, greater China, and other ASEAN countries are anticipated to play a key role in positively influencing the growth of the global meat industry cleaning and disinfection products market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a more intensive use of protein meal in feed rations in these countries.

