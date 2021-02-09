Measuring and Control Instruments Market Evolving Technology and Global Outlook 2021| Agilent Technologies, Siemens Medical Solutions, Boeing, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global Measuring and Control Instruments Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Measuring and Control Instruments industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Other Electrical Equipment, Electronic Products And Components; Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments

2) By Application: Medical; Electronic; Oil & Gas; Consumer Goods; Chemicals; Others

3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket

4) By Mode: Online; Offline

Subsegments Covered: Carbon And Graphite Product; General Electrical Equipment And Component; Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS); Search, Detection, And Navigation Instruments; Automatic Environmental Control; Industrial Process Variable Instruments; Totalizing Fluid Meter And Counting Device; Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments; Analytical Laboratory Instrument; Watch, Clock, Measuring Device; Magnetic And Optical Media

Companies Mentioned: Agilent Technologies; Siemens Medical Solutions; Boeing; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Medtronic plc

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Major companies in the measuring and control instruments market include Agilent Technologies; Siemens Medical Solutions; Boeing; Thermo Fisher Scientific and Medtronic plc.

The global measuring and control instruments market is expected to grow from $702.51 billion in 2020 to $750.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $982.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The measuring and control instruments market consists of sales of navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments, and other components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments. Examples of products made by these establishments are aeronautical instruments, appliance regulators and controls (except switches), laboratory analytical instruments, navigation and guidance systems, and physical properties testing equipment. This market includes sales of carbon, graphite, and metal graphite brushes and brush stock; carbon or graphite electrodes for thermal and electrolytic uses; carbon and graphite fibers; and other carbon, graphite, and metal-graphite products. The measuring and control instruments market is segmented into navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments and other electrical equipment, electronic products and components.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global measuring and control instruments market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global measuring and control instruments market. Africa was the smallest region in the global measuring and control instruments market.

Companies in the measuring and control instruments manufacturing market are investing in the development of new 3D microscopes with the ability to increase productivity, improve diagnosis and research capabilities.3D microscopes are capable of capturing images from different positions and generating 3D images. Unlike the traditional microscopes, these 3D microscopes do not require the specimen to be cut into pieces but preserves specimen for additional study. Following the trend, in 2019, Nanoville, a Switzerland based bioresearch company announced its CX-A 3D microscope that is capable of viewing internal structure of cells at 200nm resolution without damaging the specimen.

