Meal Replacement Products Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Meal replacement products refer to a well-balanced and pre-packaged meal that offers an alternative to regular meals or snacks. They are a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates and fats, which are often fortified with vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients.

Market Trends:

Meal replacement products play a vital role in weight management programs wherein they are utilized as a suitable replacement for unhealthy or high-calorie products while also acting as a metabolic medicine. The rising health-consciousness is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers have compelled them to increasingly opt for easy-to-prepare nutritional products, such as meal replacement products. Moreover, the leading companies are manufacturing different variants for providing a more balanced ratio of essential nutrients to satisfy the needs of the physically impaired, athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. They have also introduced plant-based and organic meal replacement shakes or bars that are gluten-free and do not contain artificial colors, sweeteners and preservatives. This, coupled with the increasing demand for convenience foods, is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Ready-to-Drink Products

Edible Bars

Powdered Products

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Weight Gain

Weight Loss

Physical Fitness

Wound Healing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Blue Diamond Global Ingredients Division, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, General Mills, Glanbia Plc, Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Company, Nestle SA, Nutrisystem Inc., Unilever Plc, Ksf Acquisition Corporation, etc.

