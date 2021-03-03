Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp. (Alticor), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Herbalife Nutrition, Glanbia PLC

The Meal Replacement Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Global meal replacement products market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

The 110 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Meal Replacement Products Market: Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp. (Alticor), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Herbalife Nutrition, Glanbia PLC, The Simply Good Foods Company, The Kellogg Company, Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Company

Market Overview:

– Meal replacement products are gaining traction among the consumers who are monitoring special diets, majorly those managing weight or watching their blood sugar levels due to diabetes. Additionally, the market targets consumers with time constraints, busy lifestyles, and hectic work schedules, by helping them replace their meals with healthier and nutritious products over conventional snacks.

– The high growth rate registered by the e-commerce sector is expected to aid the growth of the market studied. As vendors can market their product offerings, such as protein shakes and protein bars, through various online channels.

Rising Demand for Convenient and Small-Portion Food

The hectic lifestyles of the people have led to disturbed food habits, owing to which, the demand for on-the-go nutrition has increased over the years. Meal replacement shakes and nutrition bars are simple and effective weight loss tools for overweight or obese people with diabetes. These products have shown advantages over self-selective weight-loss diets. According to a survey conducted by Welch’s in 2017, about 92% of millennials reported having been replacing their meals with snacks. The data depicts growing consumer inclination toward short meals, portraying an increasing demand for healthier, better-for-you meal replacement products in the market.

North America accounted for the Largest Market Share

The North American region accounted for the largest share, in terms of revenue, in 2019. The United States is one of the leading markets for meal replacement products in the North American region. Local players introduced meal replacement products, such as protein shakes, which are not only low in calories, but also healthy. Thus, meal replacement products are emerging as a popular choice among consumers in the region. Moreover, market players are focusing on introducing all-organic meal replacement shakes, in order to cater to the needs of consumers.

Competitive Landscape

The global meal replacement products market is highly competitive, with the top players accounting for half of the total market share. The manufacturers are increasing their investments in R&D, marketing, innovation of their products, and the expansion of their distribution channels, in order to maintain their positions in the market. Moreover, the global players, such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Amway Corp., and others, focusing on leveraging the opportunities offered by the emerging segments, like sugar-free, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Meal Replacement Products Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

