MEA Bioreactors Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth, Future Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2026)

UAE bioreactors market size is projected to witness a CAGR of over 5.5% through 2026, with increased expenditure in pharmaceutical sector. In recent years, the country has witnessed growing number of biopharma companies who are investing in R&D for stem cell production, biologics, and injectables.

Meanwhile, South Africa bioreactors market size is estimated to be worth more than US$5 million by 2026, driven by an increasing occurrence of several infectious diseases. The government has undertaken several initiatives to expand biotechnology and biopharmaceutical efforts.

Reports estimate that MEA bioreactors market size will be worth more than US$20 million by 2026, with increasing number of biopharma and biotech firms and the introduction of low-cost technologies. Outlined below are some of the major factors influencing future developments in the industry.

Over the past couple of decades, the Middle East and Africa region has witnessed growing penetration of biopharmaceutical companies. Several biotechnology firms have established manufacturing as well as R&D facilities in Saudi Arabia and UAE to cater to the need for effective therapeutic drugs and vaccines. These requirements in turn have fueled research and development efforts by manufacturers who exploring advanced drug delivery technologies.

Middle Eastern and African countries have observed a considerable rise occurrence of rare and chronic diseases. Consequently, the past few years have witnessed increased focus on research for development of vaccines and therapeutic solutions based on stem cells. For example, Israel-based biopharmaceutical company Pluristem Therapeutics had developed mesenchymal stem cells for treatment of peripheral blood disease.

In upcoming years, increasing spread of global COVID-19 pandemic and need for novel drugs and therapeutics will certainly augment the regional bioreactors demand.

Bioreactors can be broadly classified as single-use and reusable bioreactors. Single-use bioreactors industry size in MEA was valued at US$6.5 million during 2019 and is projected to experience robust growth in the future. Their widespread adoption can be linked with benefits such as minimal risk of cross-contamination and reduced capital investment.

On the other hand, reusable bioreactors, which captured over 52% revenue share of MEA bioreactors market, are slated to witness widespread adoption in the future for large-scale drug and vaccine production.

Considering the type of molecule, monoclonal antibodies (mAb) segment captured a revenue share of over US$4 million in 2019 and will grow substantially in the upcoming years, with rising occurrence of cancers, including leukemia and breast cancer, in MEA countries.

Vaccines accounted for more than 49% revenue share of MEA bioreactors market in 2019 and will continue to show similar trends over the next few years. The sustained nature of COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive demand for vaccines and biopharma firms are expanding their R&D and production capacities.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), R&D organizations, and biopharmaceutical manufacturers are the major end-user of bioreactors. R&D organizations captured over 28% revenue share of MEA bioreactors industry in 2019 and will account for a significant adoption by 2026.

CMOs, on the other hand, held over 19% revenue share of MEA bioreactors market and will witness healthy growth in the upcoming years. Growing focus over cost reduction and the need for numerous novel drugs has augmented the consumption of bioreactors among CMOs.

Complying with strict regulations pertaining to drug development and the lack of definitive standards for approval of bioreactors may turn out be key challenges for regional manufacturers. However, the need for novel drugs, vaccines, and therapeutic solutions will positively impact MEA bioreactors market trends in the near future.

