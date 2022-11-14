Me & Roboco main cast, theme song revealed by Boku to Roboko trailer

Roboco within the Me & Roboco anime. Pic credit score: Studio Gallop

A trailer for Me & Roboco was launched, revealing the principle forged and theme tune particulars.

The Boku to Roboko anime launch date is December 4, 2022, within the Fall 2022 anime season. The anime will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels, and the size of every episode shall be 5 minutes.

The anime adaptation was first introduced again in Could 2022, on this 12 months’s twenty sixth challenge of the Weekly Shonen Soar journal. In September 2022, its most important workers members had been introduced, together with the December 4, 2022 premiere date.

The trailer PV introduces the principle forged of characters and offers a glimpse into the premise of the present. It additionally reveals and previews the theme tune of Me & Roboco — “lol” by the 13-member Japanese idol group GANG PARADE.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing staff on the Rakuten Content material Central Anime Youtube channel:

Solid and workers

The primary forged of Boku to Roboko consists of:

Comic Shun Matsuo as Roboco

Minami Tsuda (Shuu Ouma in Responsible Crown) as Bondo Taira

Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach) as Gachi Gorilla

Shunsuke Takeuchi (Harumi Takeda in My Senpai is Annoying) as Motsuo Kaneo

M.A.O (Shion in That Time I Acquired Reincarnated as a Slime) as Madoka

Sae Hiratsuka as Meiko

Kotono Mitsuishi (Misato Katsuragi in Neon Genesis Evangelion) as Bondo’s mom

Akitaro Daichi (finest recognized for guiding Kamisama Kiss) is directing Boku to Roboko anime at Studio Gallop with Michihiro Sato because the assistant director. Sayuri Ooba (Romantic Killer) is in control of the sequence scripts. Yuko Ebara is designing the characters.

Extra about Me & Roboco

Me & Roboco, recognized in Japan as Boku to Roboko, is an upcoming TV anime based mostly on the manga sequence of the identical title written and illustrated by Shuhei Miyazaki.

The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Soar journal since July 2020. Shueisha has compiled its particular person chapters into ten tankobon volumes thus far. Quantity 11 of the Boku to Roboko manga is about to launch on December 2, 2022.

Viz publishes the manga sequence digitally in English. 5 English volumes have been launched thus far.

The story of Me & Roboco takes place in a world the place maid robots generally known as Overmaids are commonplace. Bondo convinces his mother to purchase an Overmaid, however the maid that arrives at his door just isn’t what he anticipated!

For extra info on the sequence, you may take a look at the official Boku to Roboko anime web site.