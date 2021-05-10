MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market Forecast to 2026: Top Competitors BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane Market by Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Paints & Coatings, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants), End-Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear) - Global Forecast to 2026

The MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market size is estimated to be USD 77.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2026. Factors such as compliance with energy regulation, environmental sustainability need, and versatility & unique properties will drive the MDI, TDI & polyurethane market. The major restraint for the market will be toxicity and environmental concern and eco-friendly substitutes. However, increasing demand for bio-based polyurethane will act as an opportunity for the market.

The key market players profiled in the report include:

BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), LANXESS AG (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China), and Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada).

“Flexible foam is the largest application for MDI, TDI & polyurethane market in 2020”

With flexible polyurethane foams, manufacturers of furniture, bedding, and automotive sectors can address the issues of sustainability and energy conservation more efficiently. Flexible foam is one of the most widely used materials in the bedding & furniture industry. It is mainly used in home & office furniture, bedding, mattresses, pillows, seating, and carpet underlay. Packaging and automotive are other growing end-use industries for flexible foams. Flexible polyurethane foams help automobile manufacturers with weight reduction, vibration absorption, fuel efficiency, and durability of vehicles. As cushioning materials, flexible polyurethane foams provide support, resiliency, comfort, durability, and handling strength. All of these benefits result in better gas mileage and a more comfortable ride. The demand growth of flexible polyurethane foams is expected to be driven by increasing energy efficiency requirements globally, as the governments and organizations have to comply with international norms and regulations.

“Construction is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of Polyurethane market between 2021 and 2026.”

Polyurethane finds multiple applications in the construction industry. Flexible and semi-rigid foams are used in paints, coatings, and adhesives. These products are extensively used in construction. Rigid foams are widely used as structural and insulation foams in buildings. Construction has the largest share in the polyurethane market. Polyurethane finds high demand for building or remodeling homes, offices, and other buildings. The high demand is backed by its lightweight, ease of installation, durability, reliability, and versatile nature. The most important application of polyurethane in buildings is insulation. The rigid foam has unique insulating properties that make it ideal for walls and roofs of new homes and remodeling of existing homes. Insulation is usually required in cavity walls, roofs, floors, around pipes, and boilers. Polyurethane is an affordable, durable, and safe method of reducing carbon emissions that lead to global warming. Polyurethane can dramatically reduce heat loss in homes and offices in cold weather. During summer, they play an important role in keeping buildings cool, reducing the need for air conditioning.

“APAC is estimated to be the largest MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”

Asia-Pacific is one of the most crucial markets of MDI, TDI, and Polyurethane. In terms of global plastic consumption. Owing to the current economic conditions in mature markets such as the U.S. and Western Europe and rapidly increasing domestic consumption, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading produces as well as consumer of MDI, TDI, and polyurethane. The construction and bedding & furniture sectors of the region have a leading share in the polyurethane market. Transportation, automotive, and footwear manufacturers are setting up or expanding their manufacturing bases in this region to leverage from the low manufacturing cost. China dominates the MDI, TDI, and polyurethane market in Asia-Pacific. The growing construction industry in the country as well as rebound in construction activities are the main drivers for the MDI, TDI, and polyurethane market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation : C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 29%

: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 29% By Region: North America – 27%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 33%, South America – 7%, and Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for MDI, TDI & Polyurethane on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for MDI, TDI & Polyurethane.

Reasons to buy this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on MDI, TDI & Polyurethane offered by top players in the global MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market

Comprehensive information on MDI, TDI & Polyurethane offered by top players in the global MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for MDI, TDI & Polyurethane across regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for MDI, TDI & Polyurethane across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market

In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the MDI, TDI & Polyurethane market Impact of COVID-19 on MDI, TDI & Polyurethane Market

7 MDI, TDI, And Polyurethane Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rigid Foams

7.2.1 Meet The Demand For Insulating And Structural Foams In The Construction Industry

7.3 Flexible Foams

7.3.1 Furniture And Automotive Sectors Drive The Demand For Flexible Foams

7.4 Paints & Coatings

7.4.1 Widely Used To Shield And Enhance Exposed Surfaces

7.5 Elastomers

7.5.1 Manufactured To Meet The Needs Of The Footwear Industry

7.6 Adhesives & Sealants

7.6.1 Widely Used In The Construction And Automotive Industries

7.7 Others

8 Polyurethane Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Furniture & Interiors

8.2.1 Bedding

8.2.2 Upholstery

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Construction

8.3.1 Insulation

8.3.2 Bonding

8.3.3 Others

8.4 Electronics & Appliances

8.4.1 Refrigerator

8.4.2 Air Conditioner

8.4.3 Others

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Vehicle Interiors

8.5.2 Vehicle Exteriors

8.6 Footwear

8.6.1 Soles

8.6.2 Adhesives

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Packaging

8.7.2 Apparel

8.7.3 Marine

8.7.4 Medical

9 MDI, TDI & Polyurethane Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Application

9.2.2 North America Polyurethane Market, By End-Use Industry

9.2.3 North America Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Country

9.2.3.1 Us

9.2.3.2 Canada

9.2.3.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Application

9.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Market, By End-Use Industry

9.3.3 Europe Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Country

9.3.3.1 Germany

9.3.3.2 Uk

9.3.3.3 France

9.3.3.4 Italy

9.3.3.5 Russia

9.3.3.6 Turkey

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Application

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Market, By End-Use Industry

9.4.3 Asia Pacific Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Country

9.4.3.1 China

9.4.3.1.1 Favorable Market Conditions To Influence The Polyurethane Market In The Country

9.4.3.2 India

9.4.3.2.1 Increasing Standard Of Living To Drive Polyurethane Market

Source: Secondary Research, Expert Interviews, And Marketsandmarkets Analysis

9.4.3.3 Thailand

9.4.3.3.1 Presence Of Oem Manufacturing Facilities Providing Growth Opportunity

9.4.3.4 South Korea

9.4.3.4.1 Investments In Upcoming Construction Projects To Drive The Polyurethane Market

9.4.3.5 Japan

9.4.3.5.1 Redevelopment Projects To Boost Polyurethane Market

9.4.3.6 Vietnam

9.4.3.6.1 Government Undertaken Infrastructure Projects To Drive The Polyurethane Market

9.4.3.7 Taiwan

9.4.3.7.1 Policies Enhancing Economic Development And Regional Integration Between Countries

9.4.3.8 Singapore

9.4.3.8.1 Integrated Infrastructure-Based Projects To Drive The Market

9.5 South America

9.5.1 South America Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Application

9.5.2 South America Polyurethane Market, By End-Use Industry

9.5.3 South America Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Country

9.5.3.1 Brazil

9.5.3.1.1 Rapid Industrialization To Influence Polyurethane Market

9.5.3.2 Argentina

9.5.3.2.1 Improving Economic Conditions Expected To Support Polyurethane Market

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Middle East & Africa Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Application

9.6.2 Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market, By End-Use Industry

9.6.3 Middle East & Africa Mdi, Tdi & Polyurethane Market, By Country

9.6.3.1 Uae

9.6.3.1.1 Growing Commercial And Residential Sector To Drive Polyurethane Demand

9.6.3.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3.2.1 Government Initiatives To Diversify Economy Supporting Market Growth

9.6.3.3 South Africa

9.6.3.3.1 Development In Construction Sector To Drive Demand For Polyurethanes

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Mdi Market Share Analysis

10.3.1.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

10.3.1.2 Market Share Of Key Players

10.3.1.2.1 Wanhua Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

10.3.1.2.2 Covestro Ag

10.3.1.2.3 Basf Se

10.3.1.2.4 Huntsman Corporation

10.3.1.2.5 The Dow Chemical Company

10.3.1.3 Company Revenue Analysis Of Key Players, Mdi

10.3.2 Tdi Market Share Analysis

10.3.2.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

10.3.2.2 Market Share Of Key Players

10.3.2.2.1 Covestro Ag

10.3.2.2.2 Basf Se

10.3.2.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

10.3.2.2.4 Wanhua Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

10.3.2.3 Company Revenue Analysis Of Key Players, Tdi

10.3.3 Polyurethane Market Share Analysis

10.3.3.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

10.3.3.2 Market Share Of Key Players

10.3.3.2.1 Basf Se

10.3.3.2.2 Covestro Ag

10.3.3.2.3 The Dow Chemical Company

10.3.3.2.4 Huntsman Corporation

10.3.3.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

10.3.3.3 Company Revenue Analysis Of Key Players, Polyurethane

10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

10.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.5.1.1 Stars

10.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

10.5.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Start-Up/Smes Evaluation Matrix

10.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.6.1.1 Responsive Companies

10.6.1.2 Dynamic Companies

10.6.1.3 Starting Blocks

10.6.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

10.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.7 Competitive Situations And Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

