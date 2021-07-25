MCU screenwriter finally reveals whether or not Captain America is still a virgin

Captain America, an iconic figure in the MCU, is described as a man who is as strong as he is charismatic. If we only know one true love in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is he still a virgin? A screenwriter finally has the answer!

Captain America: Stuck and in the Ice?

If Steve Rogers seems frail, weak, and sickly at the start of Captain America: First Avenger, the moment he swallows the super soldier serum, he becomes strong and charismatic. He will also seduce the heart of the beautiful agent Carter, with whom he is in love. But their love is ultimately endangered by the fact that Captain America is stuck in the ice. When Steve Rogers reunites with Peggy Carter and fully indulges his love for her after the events of Avengers: Endgame, many fans have wondered about the character’s sexuality: is he still a virgin before joining Peggy?

From the release of the first film to the “end” of the character of Steve Rogers, the question came up in many debates. The character’s performer, Chris Evans, even sided with one of the two camps in 2015! In a discussion on Yahoo, one of the screenwriters, McFeely, spoke about it:

I think he’s losing his virginity! Why do people think he is a virgin?

When you look like this and go from town to town signing autographs for women like the ones he signs autographs for, I have to imagine him [a perdu sa virginité].

Not a stupid question

The question of virginity is not as stupid as it seems. We understand that the image we have of the character determines whether the superhero remains a virgin or not. In Captain America, when we see a man from another era who doesn’t live by the manners of the era he lives in, then of course we think that the character has retained his virginity towards Peggy Carter, his virginity with women other than Peggy, which leads us to imagine a character who is less “pure” than it seems.

Of course, we can take the scriptwriter’s words as a simple joke. However, we can look at things differently and come to the same conclusion as McFeely. It is worth remembering that before the events of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers had no hope of ever seeing Peggy Carter again. The movie Captain America: Civil War also marked the beginning of a romance between Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter. A romance that could have gone beyond that first kiss. An ultimately disappointed love that could explain the character’s actions in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Also, despite being a man from another time, Steve Rogers is evolving. The beginning of Captain America: The Winter Soldier reveals a character who tries to understand the world he lives in in order to adapt to it. It is possible that his conservatism has gradually faded as he has adapted to the world.

In general terms, we will no doubt continue to wonder how the MCU deals with the sexuality of its characters. If producing in WandaVision seemed fun (with that scene where Wanda and Vision share a bed), we agree that aside from the two big MCU couples (Wanda and Vision, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts) the Characters in general are only entitled to a very vague portrait of their sexuality. We particularly think of the beginning of a love story between Natacha Romanoff and Bruce Banner in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was put away right after the movie.

Both described as sexy, Captain America and Black Widow are also among the characters with the most erased sexuality. The film Black Widow also teaches us that Natacha has always struggled with love stories. However, we remember that first of all, the heroine is a high-level spy, and that sex can be used as a tool in this profession. In short, the many debates surrounding Captain America’s sexuality remind us how much the question of sexuality is very often bypassed by Marvel Studios, and that this question is anything but trivial.