MCU actor between her first and last appearance

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 13, 2021
1

The MCU started with the first Iron Man installment in 2008 and has grown steadily over the past decade. With a total of 24 films, not counting upcoming releases, and 4 original series in 13 years, many of these actors have changed and compared their first and last appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

# 1 THOR / Chris Hemsworth

# 2 Ironman / Robert Downey Jr.

# 3 Captain America / Chris Evans

# 4 black widow / Scarlett Johansson

# 5 Hulk / Mark Ruffalo

# 6 Hawk Eye / Jeremy Renner

# 7 Bucky Barnes / Sebastian Stan

# 8 loki / Tom Hiddleston

# 9 the red witch / elisabeth olsen

# 10 Ant Man / Paul Rudd

# 11 Spider-Man / Tom Holland

# 12 stars Lord / Chris Pratt

# 13 Nick Fury / Samuel l. Jackson

# 14 t’challa / Chadwick Boseman

# 15 gamora / Zoe Saldana

# 16 Drax / Dave Bautista

# 17 Peggy Carter / Hayley Atwell

# 18 thanos / damion poitier & josh brolin

# 19 pepper pots / gwyneth paltrow

# 20 Falcon / Anthony Mackie

# 21 Doctor Strange / Benedict Cumberbatch

# 22 Groot / Vin Diesel

# 23 Rocket / Bradley Cooper

# 24 Captain’s Wonder / Brie Larson

And to go even further, don’t forget to check out these 23 cartoon characters who face their version in the MCU.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 13, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Many single parents in poverty | free press

Many single parents in poverty | free press

July 15, 2021
Photo of New price drop for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 O / C graphics card

New price drop for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 O / C graphics card

October 10, 2020
Photo of Chancellor Merkel rejects mandatory vaccination | free press

Chancellor Merkel rejects mandatory vaccination | free press

July 13, 2021
Photo of 10 video games that are way too disturbing and bad to play

10 video games that are way too disturbing and bad to play

August 6, 2021
Back to top button