MCU actor between her first and last appearance
The MCU started with the first Iron Man installment in 2008 and has grown steadily over the past decade. With a total of 24 films, not counting upcoming releases, and 4 original series in 13 years, many of these actors have changed and compared their first and last appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
# 1 THOR / Chris Hemsworth
# 2 Ironman / Robert Downey Jr.
# 3 Captain America / Chris Evans
# 4 black widow / Scarlett Johansson
# 5 Hulk / Mark Ruffalo
# 6 Hawk Eye / Jeremy Renner
# 7 Bucky Barnes / Sebastian Stan
# 8 loki / Tom Hiddleston
# 9 the red witch / elisabeth olsen
# 10 Ant Man / Paul Rudd
# 11 Spider-Man / Tom Holland
# 12 stars Lord / Chris Pratt
# 13 Nick Fury / Samuel l. Jackson
# 14 t’challa / Chadwick Boseman
# 15 gamora / Zoe Saldana
# 16 Drax / Dave Bautista
# 17 Peggy Carter / Hayley Atwell
# 18 thanos / damion poitier & josh brolin
# 19 pepper pots / gwyneth paltrow
# 20 Falcon / Anthony Mackie
# 21 Doctor Strange / Benedict Cumberbatch
# 22 Groot / Vin Diesel
# 23 Rocket / Bradley Cooper
# 24 Captain’s Wonder / Brie Larson
And to go even further, don’t forget to check out these 23 cartoon characters who face their version in the MCU.