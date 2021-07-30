McFly and Carlito tease “toughest career challenge” in new video

McFly and Carlito take on the challenges one by one. On Twitter, the YouTubers just announced the new challenge that has been placed on them. After starting the Patrouille de France at the request of the President, the two current videographers are preparing for a new challenge in “the most difficult challenge of their careers”.

A new challenge for McFly and Carlito

McFly and Carlito’s fame literally exploded after their meeting with the President of the Republic. But the two YouTubers don’t want to stop there. After McFly and Carlito accepted the challenge in the anecdotes competition with the head of state, they will face a new challenge in September.

This follows a loss in YouTube Warrior 5 against the duo Michou and Inoxtag. So in order to wash their honor, videographers will have no other choice and will soon have to undertake a physical feat that requires a lot of training.

In a video published on social networks, McFly and Carlito have just announced that they will be setting off on a long Mediterranean crossing together. The videographers will leave the south of France and arrive in Corsica on what appears to be a live broadcast. This performance is performed on a small boat that they must move forward with the strength of their arms and oars.

Yououtubers are already training

And as the deadline for the challenge approaches, McFly and Carlito are already starting some major physical preparation. It must be said that the challenge promises to be tough. Before reaching the Isle of Beauty, the duo must spend no less than 50 hours at sea.

You will be supported on your journey by Red Bull and you will travel like real sailors. With the goal of being ready to walk 200km, McFly and Carlito are already doing pushups and flexes as you can see in their video that you won’t find on YouTube.

You will undoubtedly be ready for your new challenge. And whatever happens, the YouTubers will arrive on the Calvi coast at the end of their journey. Everything was set up for this. McFly and Carlito will have at their disposal no less than three pairs of oars, survival suits, a fog horn and everything you need in the event of a breakdown …

