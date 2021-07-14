Mcfly and Carlito honor Emmanuel Macron’s promise

The most published influencer duo is back in the spotlight. Mcfly and Carlito met again this morning, mid-July 14th, aboard two French Air Force Alpha jets. And Emmanuel Macron is no stranger to that.

Mcfly and Carlito get laid

Obviously, this July 14th National Day parade takes the look of jokes. After a soldier’s proposal of marriage to his wife shortly before the parade, the presence of a goat as the mascot of the 31st Engineer Regiment during the parade, it is Mcfly and Carlito’s turn to invite themselves to the party.

Inviting each other is actually not the appropriate expression, as President Emmanuel Macron made a promise to the duo last May: They had to board the Patrouille de France aircraft on the day of the celebrations. Challenge (which is not really one) the two friends succeeded this morning as they were at Villacoublay Air Force Base at 6:30 this morning and then boarded an Alpha Jet. To open the parade, the YouTubers then flew over the Champs-Élysées.

Behind it, the initiative collected 55,000 euros thanks to the advertising income from the videos of the challenge on YouTube. the amount is intended for associations that help students in need.

After his theft, Mcfly was quick to respond on Instagram:

Follow the Patrouille de France. Send them love because they are so strong you can’t even imagine how great it is what they’re doing.

It was a real promise. It was carried out. Now it is the turn of the President “

Behind the game

In fact, Emmanuel Macron now has to respond in what appears to be a wage war. In his next televised address, he should show a portrait of the two influencers. Challenge not met, because in his last speech last Monday on the occasion of the further development of the Delta variant, no portrait was enthroned on the office of President of the Republic. “In view of the very tense context that would be a bit out of step,” a close friend of the head of state told the JDD.

As a reminder, the story comes from a series of anecdotes (appeal to Kylian Mbappé, metal concert in the Elysée Gardens) that the two camps let go, then have to prove and that were filmed on video at the end of May. . This follows a request from the head of state: The duo must achieve 10 million views for a song in order to respect barrier gestures. After a tie in the anecdotes, both Macron and Mcfly and Carlito had to make a promise launched by his opponent.

For many commentators, however, this is all disguised as the head of state’s communication strategy. The aim of creating a likeable image among young people, certainly with the aim of flirting with them again in the next election campaign in 2022 in order to benefit their electorate.