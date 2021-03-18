McConaughey must return to the role of Time to Kill’s attorney

The 1996 film sequel will be released in a miniseries format produced by HBO.

Do you still remember him like that?

25 years after appearing in the movie that put him on the Hollywood radar, Matthew McConaughey would star in the sequel to Time to Kill, now in a miniseries, according to Deadline.

According to the American publication, HBO already owns the rights to the story – adapted from the book signed by John Grisham – and is in the final stages of negotiations with McConaughey to replace him in Jake Brigance’s lawsuit.

The miniseries should be broken down into ten chapters, although the outline of the narrative is not yet known or how the original story will be needed to advance it in time.

In the original film, McConaughey plays a young lawyer who tries to rescue Carl Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson) from the murder charges of two white men in revenge for the rape and death of his 10-year-old daughter.

The cast also included Sandra Bullock, Kevin Spacey, Charles S. Dutton, Donald, and Kiefer Sutherland. However, it is unknown if any of these actors will return for the sequel.