McCaffrey throws, catches, rushes for TDs, Niners rout Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey turned the eleventh participant in NFL historical past with a dashing landing, a passing landing and a receiving landing in a single sport, and the San Francisco 49ers prolonged their regular-season mastery over the Rams to 4 full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD go to Brandon Aiyuk within the first half, caught a TD go from Jimmy Garoppolo within the third quarter after which put the Niners (4-4) in management with a TD run early within the fourth.

Garoppolo handed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered factors to complete its eighth consecutive regular-season victory over its NFC West rivals.

McCaffrey completed with 94 yards dashing and 55 yards receiving. LaDainian Tomlinson was the final participant with dashing, passing and receiving TDs in the identical sport, doing it for San Diego again in 2005.

The 49ers outbid the Rams (3-4) final week in a commerce for McCaffrey’s companies, and the versatile working again confirmed Los Angeles precisely what it missed. The Rams really have been burned by McCaffrey for the second straight sport, since he piled up 158 whole yards for the Panthers throughout the Rams’ win over Carolina in LA’s closing sport earlier than its bye.

After trailing 14-10 at halftime regardless of McCaffrey’s 34-yard TD go, the 49ers reclaimed the lead late within the third quarter with an 88-yard drive capped by McCaffrey’s clever TD catch down the sideline. McCaffrey then made a 24-yard run adopted by a 1-yard rating with 12:07 to play, and George Kittle made a late TD catch to seal the Niners’ newest humiliation of the Rams regardless of the damage absence of star Deebo Samuel.

Los Angeles narrowly beat San Francisco within the NFC championship sport at SoFi Stadium precisely 9 months in the past, however the Niners have received each different assembly since 2018.

Matthew Stafford handed for 187 yards and scored his first dashing landing since 2016 for the defending Tremendous Bowl champion Rams (3-4), who’re beneath .500 for the third time — all occurring this season — in coach Sean McVay’s profession. Los Angeles managed 43 web yards within the second half whereas getting shut out after halftime for the third time already this season.

McVay has misplaced 9 of his 13 matchups with Kyle Shanahan, his former co-worker in Washington, since they received their present jobs one month aside in 2017. Shanahan received almost 21% of his 43 profession regular-season victories when teaching in opposition to McVay.

Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 79 yards and a landing, however the Rams All-Professional left the sector gingerly after a clumsy sort out with 1:02 to play.

The Rams scored first when Stafford’s 1-yard run capped a 17-play, 88-yard drive consuming 9:21.

The Niners tied it a couple of minutes afterward McCaffrey’s TD go off a faux display screen. Samuel threw a TD go in opposition to the Rams final season.

INJURIES

4 key starters have been inactive for the Niners: Samuel, DT Arik Armstead, FB Kyle Juszczyk and LB Dre Greenlaw.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee injured his neck whereas making a catch within the first quarter, however returned within the second. He made an egregious drop within the fourth quarter. … WR Van Jefferson was not focused in his season debut after having knee surgical procedure early in coaching camp.

UP NEXT

49ers: Bye week.

Rams: At Buccaneers on Sunday.

