Mayor Khan of London re-elected | Free press

Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016. Now he has been reaffirmed in office. For his Labor party, Khan’s electoral victory is also important at the national level.

London (AP) – London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has reigned since 2016, remains in office. The Labor Party politician Shaun Bailey beat British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party in the election for the highest post in City Hall. The election committee announced this late in the evening in the British capital with more than nine million inhabitants.

Thank you, London. It is the absolute honor of my life to serve the city I love for three more years, ”Khan wrote on Twitter. The 50-year-old had taken over from Johnson five years ago, and the politicians are considered bitter opponents. The parliamentary term in London is actually four years, but due to the corona pandemic, it has been extended by one year and the new term has been shortened by one year. In the vote, Khan now received 55 percent of the vote.

The election victory in the country’s largest city is an important achievement for his Labor party. Labor had recently suffered heavy losses and a leadership crisis in the local elections in England.

