Maximum punishment for Islamist after deadly knife attack on gay couple in Dresden | Free press

Dresden (AP) – After the fatal knife attack on two tourists in Dresden, a 21-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The higher regional court of Dresden found the Syrian, who is considered an Islamic threat, guilty of, among other things, murder and the particular gravity of the guilt.

