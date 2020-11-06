Maximum performance with this good plan for this M.2 NVMe Western Digital Black SSD

After green and blue, we are moving up a gear with the Black range from Western Digital. Today it is the 500GB model that has benefited from a cheap price cut to give you maximum performance.

Western Digital Black: Top Performance!

Western Digital’s Black range outperforms green and blue thanks to its high speed! The latter can reach up to 3470 MB / s when reading and up to 2900 MB / s when writing. Suffice it to say that Windows load time is drastically reduced and remains the same when starting a game or during load times.

Western Digital has also developed a dashboard application to optimize the latter’s performance thanks to a GAMING mode. This is to disable energy saving to increase flow rates.

You can install it on your fixed PC if your motherboard is compatible, or on your laptop PC with the same state. Listed at 116 euros, it has just dropped to 80.99 euros, a good price to give your system a real boost!

3 good reasons to crack

Reading / Writing Performance Game Mode Price

