Maximum penalty for deadly knife attack in Dresden | Free press

Abdullah A. radicalized himself in Dresden and killed a man. Whose life partner barely survived. The 21-year-old describes the crime and its motive in detail to an expert – he was silent during the murder trial.

Dresden (AP) – After the fatal knife attack on two tourists in Dresden, a 21-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The higher regional court of Dresden found the Syrian, considered an Islamist threat, guilty of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm on Friday. In addition, the judges determined the particular gravity of the guilt. This would make early release from prison after 15 years practically impossible. In addition, the judges have ordered the reservation of protective custody.

According to the court’s conviction, the 21-year-old stabbed two men from North Rhine-Westphalia from behind on October 4, 2020. A 55-year-old died, his life partner barely survived.

In line with the indictment, the federal prosecutor’s office had demanded the maximum sentence, determined the severity of the guilt, and filed for a warrant of reservation of protective custody. Lawyers for the dead man’s sister and the survivor had joined him. The defense had also considered the allegations proven, but pleaded for a juvenile conviction for the necessary “maturity” of their client, who was 20 years old at the time of the crime.

A. came to Germany in 2015 as a minor refugee. In 2018, the Higher Regional Court sentenced him to a juvenile sentence for propaganda for the Islamic State (IS) terror network, which was tightened after attacks on law enforcement officials. He was released under strict conditions at the end of September 2020. After the bloody act five days later, he was initially able to escape unnoticed. Almost three weeks later, he was identified from a DNA trace and caught in the city center – there was a ham knife in his backpack.

