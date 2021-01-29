Maut: Scheuer continues to face allegations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) continues to face serious allegations after a renewed statement in the commission of inquiry over the failed car toll.

Not only the opposition, but also the SPD made it clear that important points of criticism had not been removed. Scheuer’s public witness examination ended late Thursday night after about ten hours. This was followed by a private session and then a secret session. It was about the ongoing arbitration between the federal government and the actual targeted operators. They are seeking damages of 560 million euros after the federal government terminated the contracts following the judgment of the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in the summer of 2019. The ECJ had counted the toll.

The opposition accuses Scheuer of serious errors in budgetary and public procurement law, which are at the expense of taxpayers. He concluded the toll contracts before there was legal certainty. The minister had fully defended his approach against criticism in his renewed questioning. In the committee he stressed several times that he had acted “to the best of his knowledge and belief”.

The CSU politician said before the Berlin questioning that he understood the dissatisfaction with the project. “But the fact is, we did the right thing.” Allocation and budget laws were complied with. Scheuer again firmly rejected the claims of the discontinued toll operators against the federal government.

SPD chairman Kirsten Lühmann said after Scheuer’s questioning that there was a kind of “organized irresponsibility” at the Ministry of Transport. Scheuer explained to the committee that he had fully relied on his then State Secretary Gerhard Schulz – for example, on the question of whether everything was in order under procurement law. Schulz had confirmed that. When Schulz was questioned, it turned out that he was “not always fully in the movie”. “This shows that things did not go well, that the minister appealed to his secretary of state, who did not always have all the information available.”

The Greens’ deputy, Oliver Krischer, had asked from the sidelines of de Scheuer that pride could not be defeated if he pretended everything had gone well. It is unbelievable that the minister responsible for the disaster declines all responsibility.

FDP chairman Christian Jung said that Scheuer had not been able to rebut allegations that he and his ministry with the toll on cars had violated public procurement law, budget law and European law. FDP politician Oliver Luksic added: “Minister Scheuer signed a contract without knowing the compensation rules and hastily terminated the contract without precise facts. He is not a pastor and is responsible for the toll chaos himself. Left-wing chairman Jörg Cezanne criticized that Scheuer had taken drastic decisions based on incomprehensible information.

The FDP, the Greens and the Left have long been calling for Scheuer to resign. SPD chairman Lühmann said that political responsibility clearly rests with the minister. Legally, however, it makes no sense to say that he is criminally charged in any way. When asked whether the SPD demanded Scheuer’s resignation, Lühmann said, “No, that’s none of our business.” CSU boss Markus Söder should be asked.

Union chairman Ulrich Lange (CSU), on the other hand, said the allegations against the minister had not been confirmed at any time. Scheuer was “clearly relieved”. He has rigorously implemented laws. There was also no lack of organization in the ministry.

Scheuer testified as the last witness in the commission of inquiry, which began its work more than a year ago. For the minister it was the second committee meeting after an initial one-hour hearing on an October evening. The committee is now writing a final report, which should be ready in May or June.