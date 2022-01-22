Maus Hábitos in Porto hosts another festival with 22 artists

Japan’s Tatsuru Harai and Spain’s Kings of the Beach are the confirmed international appearances at the Salgado Faz Anos Fest.

Tickets cost €15.

Since 2013, the birthday of Luís Salgado, Maus Hábitos programmer, has been one of the most awaited events of the year in the city of Porto. The reason? The unusual way the birthday boy marked the date. It is a festival with a focus on emerging national music. After being unable to take place in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Salgado Faz Anos Fest initiative returns on January 29 with everything. Expect performances by 22 artists spread over four stages, exhibitions and of course the usual liqueurs.

On Palco Salgado, the organization highlights the “Pluto meeting and the long-awaited return of the 800 Gondomar to concerts”. There “still the 10,000 Russians pass by and the usual mysterious presence of Um Gajo com Pés de Roque Enrole [projeto de Samuel Úria]“.

Summer of Hate, The Rite of Trio, Tiago e Os Tintos and Unsafe Space Garden take the Superbock stage. Meanwhile Montes, Colectores, GÃRGOOLA and O Manipulador work at Stockhausen; and CRUA, on the roof.

In the midst of this “tour of some of the most interesting Portuguese bands of today”, the ninth edition also guarantees the presence of two international names: the Japanese Tatsuru Harai and the Spanish Kings of the Beach.

During the celebrations, the mixing consoles of the cultural intervention space located at Rua Passos Manuel will be delivered to Lynce, Claptrap, DJ Gókiko, Karpet and Paulo Cunha Martins. The artistic proposals of Coletivo Farra and Celine Marie are responsible for filling the staircase and the Mupi gallery respectively.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Maus Hábitos website for €15. The iconic cultural space in Porto has recently expanded to include Lisbon and Vila Real.