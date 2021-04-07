Mauritius International and MICE Tourism Market healthy pace throughout 2026 just published

“Growth Opportunities in the Mauritius International and MICE Tourism Market 2019 – 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Mauritius international & MICE travelers market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Mauritius international & MICE travelers’ market. This report also provides readers with insight into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2026.

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Mauritius international and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore Mauritius international & MICE travelers’ market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are India, South Korea, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Reunion Island, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Czech Republic, South Africa, Malagasy Republic, United States, Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries



Key Findings:

• Mauritius tourism market has strong growth potential for next decade

• Mauritius to generate more than 1.7 million tourists by 2022

• South Africa and India remained Mauritius’s top two visitor source markets

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Mauritius Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Mauritius MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries International Travelers Visitation to Mauritius & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Mauritius & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Mauritius & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Mauritius & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Mauritius International & MICE Travelers Market

